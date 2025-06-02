Oando on Pointe-a-Pierre refinery talks: No updates yet

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

OANDO PLC, the Nigerian company chosen as the preferred bidder for the lease of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, says it has no updates on its discussions with Trinidad and Tobago to share publicly at this time.

The company was responding to an e-mail from the Newsday.

Oando was announced as the preferred bidder in February by the previous administration.

Former prime minister and energy minister Stuart Young also said Oando assured it would not hire foreign workers to work in the refinery and that former Petrotrin workers would be rehired.

The UNC heavily criticised the decision back then, citing Oando’s financial woes.

Newsday e-mailed Oando on May 13 asking if the new government contacted the company and whether negotiations will continue.

No response was provided then.

Newsday posed the same questions to Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal on May 16, who said, “The entire process has been put on hold pending a review of that matter.”

Oando replied to Newsday’s e-mail on May 30 saying, “At present, we do not have any updates to share. We will be sure to contact you if there are any developments.”

Recently, the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) partnered with other unions and the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers to “see what is necessary for…restarting operations at the refinery.”

Speaking at a press conference on May 29, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, “We are beginning to assess the reopening of the Petrotrin refinery.”