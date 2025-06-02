Money and the spirit of medicine

TAUREEF MOHAMMED

MONEY and medicine are uneasy bedfellows.

Somehow, when they graduate from medical school, doctors are required to figure these two out. Despite receiving little to no instruction on the issue – money is not a topic in medical school, not even in postgraduate specialty training – doctors need to figure out how to make the relationship work for the patient and also themselves. With little preparation on the issue, we look to the prevailing culture and attitudes in the practice of medicine in the society we are in.

Before we try to interpret and draw conclusions on our own about what may be acceptable in the society, we first go to the ethical guidelines as defined by the regulatory bodies established in that society. When it comes to ethics and the medical profession, there are certain issues that are clear as day and night: consent, confidentiality, justice, non-maleficence, battery, abuse, etc.

When it comes to money, though, the guidelines are not as clear, and doctors, therefore, depend on the prevailing culture to get a bearing of what is right and wrong, or, perhaps a better way to put it, what is acceptable and what isn’t.

The Canadian Medical Association code of ethics minimises the money issue – as though it is not even an issue – to one sentence under the section “Managing and minimising conflicts of interest.” And the sentence does not even apply to the actual practice of most doctors in Canada. It talks about discussing fees for non-insured services (services that are not covered by the government payment plan), and to consider the patient’s ability to pay in determining the fees.

The guidelines for payment for the bulk of services doctors provide are found in the fee schedule for the government’s payment plan, which is not, per se, ethical guidelines, but just criteria that need to be met in order for the government to pay for the services provided. So, doctors turn to their colleagues, their individual departments to define their “billing practices,” practices that are unwritten, and discussed behind closed doors.

The Medical Board of TT’s code of ethics is much more detailed and circumspect on the issue of money and the doctor’s practice.

My copy was published in 1990, and is still the version found on the MBTT’s website. With pages and sections dedicated to the issue of money and the doctor’s practice, it brings the issue to the forefront. The detail into which it goes suggests that money-making in the medical profession is a slippery slope.

With references to the World Medical Association’s International Code of Ethics (1947) and Declaration of Geneva, the MBTT’s code of ethics is written like a sacred text with warnings to stay away from certain practices, lest one slides down into the pit. And like a sacred text, there is a kind of timelessness to it, so that despite how much the medical profession has changed over the last few decades, its message is still relevant today.

“A doctor must practice his profession uninfluenced by motives of profit.”

“Receiving any money in connection with services rendered to a patient other than a proper professional fee, even with the knowledge of the patient,” is deemed unethical.

It talks about undisclosed sharing of fees, “the secret division by two or more doctors,” an issue that may arise when one doctor sends referrals to another, expecting a cut from the billings of the referrals. “Any undisclosed division of professional fees, save in the medical partnership publicly known to exist, is highly improper.”

It does not stop there.

Self-promotion and advertising – issues directly related to the money-making aspect of the profession – are frowned upon like a sin. The code leaves nothing unsaid as it relates to this issue, even warning physicians about their photographs appearing in the press in connection with an interview or article, describing it as “a most undesirable form of publicity and every reasonable precaution should be taken to ensure that such photographs are not published.”

Nobody expects the MBTT to reprimand doctors whose photos appear in the press – it would be a pointless, and perhaps impossible, exercise. Like a sacred text, the code was never about the letter – it was about the spirit, a spirit captured beautifully by those who wrote the MBTT code.

The question today – with so many physician-owned private hospitals around; the technological advancements that have disassembled the human into parts, each part a commodity; the surplus of early-career doctors making a hustle; social media – is whether that spirit has been lost – or perhaps it was killed.

