Kesar meets with Methanex officials

From left, Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar, Dean Richardson, senior VP, Methanex Corporation and Colin Bain, MD and president, Methanex Trinidad Limited. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy

MINISTER in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Ernesto Kesar led a team of officials in a meeting with executive members of Methanex Trinidad Ltd on May 29 at the ministry's offices at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

Also on the ministry's team were acting permanent secretary Karinsa Tulsie and acting deputy permanent secretary Marc Rudder, while the Methanex team included Dean Richardson, senior VP, Methanex Corporation and Colin Bain, managing director and president of Methanex Trinidad Ltd.

Kesar acknowledged the importance of the company in the landscape of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector as a major player in the downstream sector and a major producer of methanol both locally and globally.

During the meeting, a ministry press release said, the minister received a high-level overview of the operations of the company and during the meeting, areas in which further collaboration could be pursued were discussed.

Methanex officials emphasised the importance of its Trinidad and Tobago operations to the company’s global portfolio having operated in the country for approximately 25 years.

The company highlighted its approach in pursuing the transition to a low-carbon economy and welcomed continued collaboration with the ministry in this area.

Kesar took the opportunity to commend the company for the initiatives taken in the areas of corporate social responsibility and education and training.

He reiterated government’s commitment to working with stakeholders such as Methanex to ensure a sustainable downstream gas industry for the benefit of the citizenry.

According to its website, the Methanex Corporation is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America.

Methanol, the website added, is the building block needed to make so many of things people use daily – from the screen of a cellphone to plywood, paints, the body panels in cars and even the foam in mattresses – are all made using methanol.

Not only is methanol an integral part of people's day-to-day lives, it also plays a key role in a more sustainable tomorrow.

The website said methanol is already being used as a low emission fuel alternative in shipping. It can also be used to power taxis and heavy-duty trucks, heat buildings, and even to cook dinners.

Regarding its TT operations, the website said that Methanex TT's Titan plant in Trinidad is a key contributor to Methanex’s global network and is ideally located to supply all major world methanol markets.

"Our team members collaborate with their global Methanex counterparts and their dedication to sustainability, including responsible care, has earned Methanex in TT numerous national awards."

The website said that as a committed partner to the communities where it operates, Methanex in TT invests time and money into initiatives and programmes aligned with its commitment to education, safety, health and the environment.

"This has resulted in long-lasting, meaningful relationships between our organization and the Couva community in Trinidad."