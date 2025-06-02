Jereem 2nd, 3rd at Grand Slam Philadelphia leg

TT sprinter Jereem Richards in action in the Philadelphia Slam over the weekend. -

NATIONAL athlete Jereem Richards delivered quality performances over the weekend, grabbing second and third at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, which was held at Franklin Field, Philadelphia, on May 31 and June 1.

He posted on social media on June 1, "Grateful to finish healthy and still in the fight. The race is not given to the swift… but to the one who endures to the end – Ecclesiastes 9:11. Back to the lab. Eyes on LA."

On May 31, Richards took bronze in the men's 400-metre event. The TT runner got off to a blistering start and was in front at the halfway stage, but did not have the legs to hold on.

Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain had a strong kick in the closing 100m and grabbed first place in 44.51 seconds, who was followed by American Khaleb McCrae in 45.04.

McCrae finished just ahead of Richards as the Point Fortin-born runner was third in 45.05.

On June 1, Richards finished second in the men's 200m event in 20.34. Alexander Ogando of Dominican Republic took the top spot in 20.13 and behind Richards was Steven Gardiner of Bahamas in 20.49.

Those results helped Richards earn 14 points in the long sprints category at the Philadelphia meet – six points for the 400m and eight points for the 200m.

Richards and many of the world's best athletes are competing in the Grand Slam Series – four meets held over a three-month period. The last event of the series will be held in Los Angeles from June 27-29. The first was held in Kingston, Jamaica from April 4-6 and the second took place in Miami from May 2-4.

The athletes are aiming to be crowned the Racer of the Year in their respective categories.

Richards was the top long sprints athlete at the Miami leg. Each category winner will earn US$100,000.