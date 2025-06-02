Court: PTSC $15,000 fee for excursion buses unreasonable

A High Court judge has ruled against the imposition of a $15,000 licensing fee by the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) on private excursion buses.

Justice Frank Seepersad granted declarations sought by the Private Bus Owners/Operators Association and its president, Nazim Mohammed, awarding $75,000 each in vindicatory compensation. Mohammed received an additional $15,000 in nominal compensatory damages while the association received $5,000. He declined to order compensation for the 50 individual members of the association.

In August 2024, Seepersad permitted Mohammed and the association to challenge the legality of the fee in a lawsuit against the PTSC, the Transport Commissioner, and the Office of the Attorney General. Later that month, PTSC agreed to suspend the fee until the court made its determination. This allowed excursion bus owners to apply for a public service vehicle (PSV) licence without paying the fee for vehicle inspections until the case was determined.

In his June 2 ruling, Seepersad found that while the PTSC was empowered to impose fares and charges prescribed by the Minister of Transport, the corporation and the Licensing Authority failed to justify the steep increase. He declared that the claimants’ rights and legitimate expectations had been breached.

The judge noted PTSC’s explanation that the fee was needed to increase revenue, along with the Transport Commissioner’s claim that the PSV licence ensured vehicles were registered correctly, did not offer a sound enough basis to override the claimants’ legitimate expectations.

He added that under the Public Transport Service Act, there are other mechanisms through which the PTSC can raise internal revenue. He also pointed to a “myriad of statutory provisions” in the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act that ensure compliance by omnibus operators.

Seepersad said before reimposing the fee, after nearly two decades without it, operators should have been notified and consulted. “The failure of the defendants to properly consult with the claimants and their members before the reintroduction and re-imposition of the PSV licence and fee breaches the fundamental principles of natural justice, as no fair hearing was afforded to them,” he wrote, calling the move “fundamentally unfair.”

The judge said evidence suggested an intent to penalise operators who did not obtain the PSV licence by limiting the number of passengers their vehicles could carry. He said this would render their operations commercially unsustainable and effectively subject them to PTSC’s control.

Seepersad also found that the application of the PSV licence and fee was unequal. He noted that excursion bus operators, who do not use PTSC facilities, were being charged $15,000 annually, compared to $2,400 charged to Route 2 red band maxi-taxi operators, who do use PTSC facilities. “It is difficult to understand why they are charged more than Route 2 operators. This is a stark distinction,” he said.

“It could not have been within Parliament’s contemplation that the PSV fee collected from the claimants and other operators should be a primary source of funding to maintain the PTSC’s facilities,” he added. “The service provided by the claimants ought not to be marginalised.”

Given the pressing need for economic diversification, Seepersad said tourism development should be a national priority. “Tours, trips, and excursions should be viewed as an essential aspect of the tourism expansion effort.” He said policies should support, not hinder, private bus operators with oppressive or unreasonable requirements.

“There exists a need to revamp how decisions are made,” he continued. “Every effort must be made to eliminate oppressive bureaucratic approaches and adopt policies that facilitate the ease of doing business.”

In their claim, attorneys led by Anand Ramlogan, SC, said the association’s members, who conduct charters and excursions using refurbished former PTSC buses, were charged the PSV fee between 1997 and 2004. Initially set at $100, the fee rose annually to $7,500 in 2004.

According to the claimants, in 2004, officials informed them that PTSC lacked the authority to impose the fee, and it would no longer be required for transactions with the Licensing Authority. Based on that directive, they continued conducting transfers and inspections without the licence.

However, when they sought inspections in 2023, they were told a PSV licence from PTSC was again required. Without it, vehicles would be limited to carrying only three people, including the driver.

They said PTSC initially claimed the fee was $11,000. After a request for official documentation, it was confirmed that vehicles with more than 26 seats would be charged $15,000. Lower fees were listed for vehicles with 15 seats or fewer, and those with 16 to 26 seats.

Ramlogan argued that the fee was unaffordable for most operators. Mohammed, who owns two buses, reportedly earns only about $1,200 per charter after fuel costs. The attorneys said the fee was grossly disproportionate, especially compared to the $2,400 charged to Route 2 maxi taxi operators for Priority Bus Route access.

While acknowledging PTSC’s authority to issue licences under the Public Transport Service Act, the attorneys said this only applied to operators servicing routes not already covered by PTSC and should not include excursion buses.

They also contended that only the Minister of Works and Transport had the legal authority to set fees, and the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act does not empower the Licensing Authority to mandate PSV licences from PTSC. They further questioned the rationale for reinstating the fee after nearly two decades.

Attorneys Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, Kent Samlal, Vishaal Siewsaran, Aasha Ramlal and Natasha Bisram also represented the operators. The PTSC was represented by Bronock Reid and Dana-Marie Smith while the Licensing Authority was represented by Ian Benjamin, SC, Ronnel Hinds Makeda Browne-Alfred, Melissa Papoonsingh and Fazana Ali.