Counting on change in justice system

Debbie Jacob -

DEBBIE JACOB

HE CALLS to check on me whenever he can steal a moment from his busy day, usually on his way home from 12-hour work shifts or after his mandatory check-in with the police. He always keeps the faith.

Now he hopes that the newly elected UNC’s Ministry of Justice will turn around the justice system and address the unfairness of long waiting periods for capital cases to work their way through the justice system. In the meantime, a former inmate I’ll call Jack lives in limbo.

Charged with murder in January 2011, when he was 24, Jack is out of prison on bail. For 14 ½ years, he has waited for his trial to begin.

While in prison, Jack helped form the Remand Prison debate team, recruited inmates for the team and made one of the all-star teams with seven of the top ten debaters chosen from all ten prisons.

When the prison inter-station debates began, all the inmates in Remand Prison rallied around Jack’s debate team. They offered arguments to boost the team’s position on debate topics. The Remand Prison team surprised everyone and kept its spot in the top three prisons.

Inmates questioned how Jack had so much power without ever being violent or angry.

Jack said, “I don’t have to be a gang leader or a criminal to have a play. If you give respect, you get respect, and I do that.”

Without taking any courses in prison, he earned a 2 in CXC maths and English. Prison officers took him out of his cell to study with him. The prison sent Jack on a public-speaking course and put him in the prisons’ mentoring programme to talk to at-risk schoolchildren. He spoke about the importance of education and the skill that earned him a salary of US$109 an hour before he went to prison.

Outside, he now earns TT$50 an hour for the same job. He turns down opportunities to work abroad because the conditions of his bail prevent him from leaving the country. If he worked abroad, he would make at least US$100 an hour.

Jack says he came from a good home, with a mother and father present. He earned a high school diploma in the US when his family migrated, got certified training in his skill and returned to Trinidad to work.

“I was never out of work and I made good money, ” he said.

He never forgets the men he left behind in Remand, some so destitute they can’t afford to pay for bail. Jack’s lawyer fees and bail have so far come to $72,000. Once a date in High Court is set, he suspects he’ll have to apply for bail once again or return to Remand Prison.

He points out that these long court delays prevent justice for both the accused and the victims.

"Witnesses migrate or die. Memories fade and prevent accurate testimony. Cellphone numbers change and witnesses can’t be located. Files go missing. Nothing good comes from these long delays.”

Jack keeps busy to survive this limbo. Sometimes his neighbour desperately needs an extra truck driver for his business. Jack lends a hand in between his own job.

He mostly hangs around the house, plays video games – but not enough to become addicted – and reads books. He enjoyed The Great Gatsby by F Scott Fitzgerald. He says reading offers a welcome escape.

In prison, everyone counted on Jack’s optimism and organisational skills; his support and encouragement.

My 15 years of involvement in this nation’s prisons has shown me time and time again that many young men want to believe in justice. But there is no way to justify a justice system where people arrested for capital offences often wait over 14 years to have their cases heard in the High Court.

“It never feels like people in this country are innocent until proven guilty,” says Jack. “It always feels the other way around. Society judges you before the judges.”

Once, while preparing for a debate, he looked up the justice system’s vision on the country’s lawcourts.org site. He recites it to me: “The judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago provides an accountable court system in which timeliness and efficiency are the hallmarks, while still protecting integrity, fairness, equality and accessibility and attracting public trust and confidence.”

“Note that timeliness is listed first,” says Jack, “and what words in that vision feel true to you?” he asks. “The judicial system needs to review its motto.”

Who can argue with that?