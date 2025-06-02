China calling

Wayne Kublalsingh

WAYNE KUBLALSINGH

CHINA IS the planet’s land of rising opportunity. In the wake of China’s rise, there is much for the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Global South to gain. Providing that we cut our cards right. Here are key reasons why.

Global trade

I first encountered China when I was no more than two or three. My family, in the early 1960s, lived in my grandfather’s old shophouse. Standing alone in a very large hall, its floor, polished end to end, was our diner table. Upon its centre rested a brown China teapot, with its little confederates of teacups. Warm, generous, comforting; perhaps it was the warm cocoa inside, or the sardine and Crix, minced in the blue and white porcelain bowl next to it.

And when I started school, we used ink; fountain pens and ink. The ink came in a little bottle, with Chinese writing on the box, at no more than ten cents.

By what route did these objects come? To create comforts, utility, become so intimate a part of my life, my family’s life? Later, I learnt that China has always been a deeply inquisitive and penetrative global trader. Even before the ancient Han Dynasty (206 BC-9 CE), China was trading in the Mediterranean Sea, the fertile centre of the trading “world.” A Silk Road of silks, spices, porcelain.

This trade ran across the Indian Ocean, South East Asia and as far as the Roman Empire. In the Song Dynasty 960-1279, China traded paper and printed books, porcelain, lacquerware, jewellery, rice and ginger. China created coins, well-established markets and large naval expeditions to support this trade.

Long before Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations (1776), which concluded that it is trade, global trade, its “invisible hand” which garners wealth, enriches nations, China was enriching its global partners and itself through trade. China’s trade predates capitalism. And following an interregnum of 100 years, following the fall of the last Chinese dynasty (Qing, 1644-1912), China has re-emerged as a global super-trader.

In 2010, China became the planet’s largest manufacturer. China is also the planet’s largest exporter, and second largest importer; with over US$6 trillion in annual trade.

Political stability

Since 1976, following the death of the tragic-heroic Mao, the new state dispensation under Den Xiaoping consolidated China and introduced sweeping bureaucratic and market reforms. Today, China has held socialism by the left ear, capitalism by the right ear, tweaked their noses, knocked their noses together, and brought about a stable state-driven market economy. It calls this "one country, two systems."

The Chinese have made China great again through a reaffirmation of centralised state authority which regulates key monetary and market policies. Compare this with the US, a revolving-door dystopian autocracy tossed between neoliberal globalisation and Trumpian economic nationalism.

Chinese globalisation

The leading light of China’s one country, two systems is Xi Jinping. Xi’s concept of globalisation is diametrically opposed to Western definitions. The globalisation of the Western political elites is aggressive; to exploit, with the permission of local political elites, the resources of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. To form large transnational enterprises, called the global investor-state, which wins raw materials, labour, port access and supply chains in order to create products for corralled consumers who now have lost the capacity to produce and market. Don’t worry, we will harvest your raw materials, house, clothe, feed and provide your media and pharmaceuticals for you.

In Speeches On Diplomacy (Vols I, II) Xi continuously talks about “multiple growth centres.” He says, “The old colonial systems have collapsed, and the confrontation between blocs of the Cold War long gone. No one country or group of countries will ever again single-handedly dominate world affairs…The Chinese dream which we seek to realise will not only benefit the Chinese people, it will benefit peoples all over the world.”

He sees China not as part of the Global North, but the Global South. China is a founding member of BRICS, created to develop South-South multipolar economic institutions.

Poverty reduction and technology

Since the 1970s it has lifted over 800 million Chinese from poverty. Chinese companies are global leaders in AI and e-commerce. Its Belt and Road Initiative spawns from China’s own spectacular home-grown infrastructural developments, vying on the global front to connect nations and continents with roads, rail, airports, ports and shipping routes. China is the planet’s top producer of renewables and electric vehicles. It has the second-highest GDP on the planet and is driving innovations in biotech, quantum computing, AI and space.

Co-operation

On May 13, the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum was held in Beijing. CELAC means Latin America and the Caribbean. China offered a broad spectrum of economic, technological, civilisational co-operation in the following spheres: Belt and Road projects, renewable energy, photovoltaics, electric vehicles, digital technology and currency, cross-border e-commerce, scholarships, and an RMB 66 billion credit line.

“As developing countries and members of the Global South, China and LAC countries should join hands to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests” (Wang Yi Chinese Foreign Minister).

How do we cut our cards right? As Ukraine to Russia, China views a US-backed militarised Taiwan as an existential threat. China’s One China policy is non-negotiable. Get this. Second, don’t try to win with China. It believes in win-win solutions, not zero-sum games (Xi). Don’t compete to win, but seek to share.