CCJ to honour retiring president Adrian Saunders on June 3

Justice Adrian Saunders. -

THE cream of the crop in terms of leaders and senior members of judiciaries throughout the Caribbean are expected to attend a ceremonial sitting of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on June 3 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's to honour the court's president Justice Adrian Saunders, who is retiring.

Barbadian-born Saunders is retiring after 20 years of service at the CCJ, including seven years as its president.

The CCJ is the final court of appeal for some Caricom member states, replacing the United Kingdom’s Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in civil and criminal matters.

The CCJ, which is headquartered in Port of Spain, is the final appeals court for several countries in Caricom including Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana and St Lucia. TT still has the Privy Council as its final appellate court.

Leading the TT judiciary at this ceremonial sitting will be Chief Justice Ivor Archie. CCJ president-designate Winston Anderson will deliver the welcome and opening remarks, which will be followed by statements by other judges of the CCJ.

Other speakers include Tracy Robinson, Professor, Faculty of Law, The UWI, Mona campus in Jamaica; Donovan Walker, president, Organisation of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations (OCCBA); TT's former Attorney General Reginald Armour who is currently an acting Justice of Appeal at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC); E. Ann Henry, KC, deputy chairperson, Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) and Judge's Aide, Sheldon Cambridge.

Justice Saunders will then give his response following which the court rises bringing an end to the formal proceedings.