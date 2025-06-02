After Tobago man, 74, killed in police shooting...Arsonist attacks cop's home

Frank Alan Salandy, 74 -

The Tobago home of a police constable currently under investigation for the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old pensioner became the scene of an attempted arson in the early hours of June 1.

Police confirmed around 4 am, an attempt was made to set fire to the officer’s home. No injuries were reported. Snr Supt Earl Elie, who spoke with Newsday on the same day, declined to provide details on the extent of the damage or comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

The arson attempt occurred two days after the fatal shooting of Frank Alan Salandy of Windsor Road, Mt St George.

Reports in that incident say around 5 am on May 30, the off-duty officer was at home in Mt St George when he was awakened by the sound of dogs barking. He also reportedly heard a noise coming from the upper level of the house and a “tugging sound” at the front door.

On investigating, the officer allegedly saw a man trying to enter the house. According to police reports, the man, later identified as Salandy, lunged at the officer with an object in his hand.

“Fearing for his life,” the officer fired his licensed firearm, hitting Salandy, who collapsed on the scene.

When asked whether the arson attempt was believed to be retaliation for the shooting, Elie responded, “It’s a reasonable assumption.”

Regarding the officer’s current mental state, Elie said, “He’s trying to cope after an incident like that. It’s a trauma for everyone involved.”

Elie confirmed the officer remained on duty and was receiving therapy and counselling provided by the police.

Elie said support has also been extended to Salandy’s family.

“We visited the family on May 31, offered condolences, and made available all the services the police can provide.”

Asked how the officer’s visit was received, Elie responded, “It was well received. We were warmly greeted, as warmly as possible under the circumstances.

“Of course, we know the family is grieving.”

Describing the interaction with Salandy’s wife and daughter as “a good conversation,” Elie said the police remained open to any requests from the family, as long as the service was able to fulfil them.

On the progress of the shooting investigation, Elie said it remained active.

“We expect a fair and swift investigation. We understand the family is looking for answers, and our primary concern is with them right now,” he said.

“Both families are affected, but we want to ensure Salandy’s family receives the answers they seek.”

The next step, Elie said, is an autopsy, pending the arrival of a pathologist from the Forensic Science Centre in Trinidad. He did not specify a time line for when that would occur.

As for the arson investigation, Elie confirmed no suspects had been yet identified, but said there were several leads that police were pursuing.

He also issued a plea to the public to refrain from vigilante justice.

“We are doing everything we can to support the family and conduct a thorough investigation. We ask the public to allow the police to do their job,” he urged.