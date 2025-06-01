Vishal Surujdeo: Honouring the sacrifices of his ancestors

Vishal Surujdeo plays the dholak. -

IT is said that the best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person and 17-year-old Vishal Vishnu Surujdeo has embraced that wisdom from a remarkably young age.

A senior prefect at Vishnu Boys Hindu College, Surujdeo is among the youngest local classical singers in TT who can skilfully accompany himself on the dholak, the traditional Indian drum.

His deep respect for elders, music and culture has shaped his life as he focuses on continuity of a culture brought by indentured Indians more than a century ago.

Surujdeo, a resident of St Helena, earned seven grade ones and one grade two at the CSEC level when he studied English A, English B, mathematics, integrated science principles of accounts, principles of business, economics and additional mathematics. He was awarded for academic excellence in CSEC economics and received the Award of Citizenship at Vishnu Boys.

Currently, he is pursuing CAPE studies in business subjects at the same institution.

His academic drive is matched by his cultural and musical accomplishments. “Even though music is extremely important to me, I understand the value of education, so I always make it a priority,” he said. “There are times when I return home late from temple or music events, but I still make the effort to complete my schoolwork and stay on top of my studies. It’s not always easy, but my passion drives me, and I’ve learned how to manage my time so I can give my best to both academics and music.”

His discipline extends beyond the classroom and stage – Surujdeo is also a first-degree black belt at the Pandolin’s Martial Arts Academy, where he trains under the guidance of Gordon and Jerome McAlpin.

Surujdeo’s musical journey began at the age of seven at the Shri Mukti Bhawan Mandir under the guidance of pundit Mukesh Maharaj. “It was there that I developed my love for dholak, bhajans, and other religious songs.”

By age eight, while attending the St Helena Hindu Primary School he was performing in the Baal Vikaas Vihar competition, where his passion for local classical singing blossomed.

“Alongside classical singing, I also actively took part in the bhajan and instrumental categories (of the competition). These early experiences not only nurtured my love for music but also laid a strong foundation for my journey.”

He later attended music classes at the Ramjit and Basso Persad Hindu Temple, spearheaded by pundit Veda Persad. There he met his guru, prominent local classical singer Ravi Jagroop.

“A deeply respected and accomplished musician, he played a transformative role in my development,” Surujdeo said. Jagroop first began teaching Surujdeo the dholak and later introduced him to vocal training. “Under his guidance, I discovered that I was truly blessed by Mother Saraswati (the goddess of knowledge, education, learning, arts, music, poetry and speech) with the gift of singing and playing dholak simultaneously. His mentorship has shaped not just my skills, but also my discipline, devotion and deep love for music.”

Around the same time, Surujdeo performed with Dillip Dinesh Maharaj, a radio announcer, where a group of young individuals toured the country singing bhajans, folk songs and local classical songs.

By age ten, Surujdeo was accompanying the late pundits Krishna Maharaj and Rakesh Maharaj on the dholak at the St Helena Shiv Mandir, touring the country and absorbing wisdom from those who came before him. He later began classes with Akash Daniel, a drummer, who has been – and continues to be – instrumental in the development of his dholak skills.

Through institutions such as the Bhaaratiya Vidya Sansthhaan founded by Gurudev Prof HS Adesh and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation, he continues to study Hindi and Indian classical music (vocal, harmonium and tabla).

He recently placed first on the Sargam Vocal Merit List and second for harmonium. Sargam (from SA-RE-GA-MA) is a technique for the teaching of sight-singing, is the Hindustani or North Indian equivalent to the western solfege. In Hindi, Surujdeo also earned an A+ with distinction, placing third on the merit list in the Hindi Varna Bodh examination.

Though still young, Surujdeo’s experience is impressive. In 2023, he performed on the prestigious Divali Nagar mainstage and secured second place in the Mere Desh Indian Arrival Day Competition. He has also been a regular performer at the Secondary Schools Sanskritik Sangam and took part in the Neeleji Entertainment Local Classical Singing Competition. Most recently, in 2025, he played the dholak for the Shri Krishen Chowtaal Group during Phagwa celebrations.

Also in 2025, in celebration of Maha Shivaratri, Surujdeo teamed up with his brother Rohan Surujdeo to record the Shiva Chalisa – a project produced by Professor Bounty Targetz.

Especially proud of this project, Surujdeo said, “It was a meaningful experience that allowed us to share our devotion through music, and we’re looking forward to doing more projects in the future.”

Drawn to bhajans, kirtans, and devotional songs, Surujdeo shared how deeply his Indian heritage and connection to Hinduism shape his musical choices

“My Indian heritage and connection to Hinduism strongly influence my music.

“Through my singing, I aim to glorify the Lord and also understand the teachings. I am particularly drawn to Kabir Das bhajans due to their profound meanings and teachings that can guide us in this life.”

Surujdeo cites Boodram Holass (chutney and local classical singer), Ravi Jagroop and Anup Jalota as his musical influences, and credits his ongoing learning to his dedicated teachers: Neelam Rajcoomar Raghunath (his Hindi teacher at Mahatma Ghandi Institute for Cultural Cooperation), Radhica Ragbir, Anand Ragbir, Susan Pooran-Churaman, Arista Katwaroo and Ankit Dass. He also extends thanks to Akash Daniel, who continues to refine his skills on the dholak.

“I offer my deepest gratitude to Mother Saraswati for blessing me with the ability to play these instruments and also play dholak and sing,” he said. “I am immensely grateful to my hard-working parents, Jeewan and Karen Surujdeo, my sister, Sarika, my grandparents, friends, family and gurus for their support. Special thanks to pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj, Kaveesh Maharaj and Ganesham Ramsaroop for their continued encouragement and opportunities.”

Though Surujdeo’s present is filled with academic and musical triumphs, his eyes are set firmly on the future. “In the near future I aspire to become an economist.” Still, his passion for culture remains deeply rooted. “One of my goals is to go to the Motherland of India and expand my knowledge in the various types of music – and also to be able to teach and mentor the younger generation.”

His message to young artistes is to embrace your musical talent and cultural roots. “Learn Hindi and understand your songs’ meanings, as they are key to preserving our rich Indian culture” he said. “Music connects us to our traditions and helps keep them alive. Always be open to learning, as growth and understanding comes through continuous practice and the wisdom of those who guide us.”

As we celebrate Indian Arrival Day, Surujdeo offers this message: “We should honour the sacrifices of our ancestors who brought their rich culture and traditions during indentureship, shaping the vibrant society we have today. Let’s not let this culture fade, but instead, we should strive to preserve, celebrate and pass it on to future generations.”

May 30 marked the 180th anniversary of Indian Arrival Day in TT.