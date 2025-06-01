Vessigny man, 20, shot at Cliffton Hill beach

The Point Fortin Hospital.

A 20-year-old man was warded in critical condition after he was shot several times early on the morning of May 30 while on the beachfront of the Cliffton Hill Beach Resort.

The victim's girlfriend told officers they were liming on the beach front around 3.30 am when she briefly left him to use the washroom, after which she heard several loud explosions.

Upon returning, she found her boyfriend lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. With the assistance of others, the victim was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Doctors told police he was shot in his chest, back and neck.

Crime-scene investigators recovered two spent nine-millimetre shells.