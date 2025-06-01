PNM accepts nominees for internal election on June 2

Balisier House, Port of Spain. - File photo

There is a lot of anticipation in the PNM surrounding the political party’s internal election, as well as the identities of the members of the group calling themselves the PNM Changemakers 2025.

In a statement on May 27 the party’s Internal Elections Supervisory Committee (ESC) announced Nomination Day for all 16 positions on the executive was on June 2 between 9am and 5pm. Elections will take place on June 22, followed by the June 29 convention where the results will be announced.

The 17-member team chaired by Richard Walcott said, among other things, candidates had to be registered members of the PNM, have a letter of consent from the member being nominated and submit a completed nomination form to the office of PNM, Balisier House, Port of Spain by 5pm on June 2.

Senator and former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne, who publicly expressed his support for Pennelope Beckles’ appointment as opposition leader, previously indicated he planned to consider contesting the elections, but not for the post of political leader.

When Newsday contacted him, he would not confirm his participation.

Attorney Farai Masaisai and his team, The People's Champions, indicated they would contest the elections, with Masaisai being confirmed as a candidate for chairman. He contested the chairmanship in the 2022 internal election but lost to former prime minister Stuart Young.

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne also indicated his intention to run, but not for political leader. In a recent Facebook post, Alleyne said many people asked him to make himself available as a candidate. He, therefore, resigned from the ESC and said he would meet with his party group this weekend to ask for their support before filing his nomination papers.

A person had to be nominated by a party group before they could offer themselves up as a candidate.

He said, “The membership is calling for fresh, young faces with new, innovative ideas to chart the way forward for the party at all levels.

“I look forward to working closely with our new political leader as we prepare the party to return to government by 2030.”

In 2022, Alleyne ran against incumbent Foster Cummings for the position of general secretary and recently for the post of interim chairman against Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. He lost both times.

One PNM member said while he heard nothing about anyone other than Beckles contesting the position of political leader, there was anticipation around the Changemakers, that it may offer an alternative slate to counter the current Leader of the Opposition.

The group created an anonymous online campaign criticising and calling for the resignation of senior figures within the party.

“I haven’t heard anything (about members of the Changemakers) but everyone is just waiting to see. But they can’t stay hidden forever. It will become clear as to who is working with whom on Monday.”

Another member said he too heard nothing about possible candidates opposing Beckles for political leader, but said it was possible Gadsby-Dolly would throw her hat in the ring for chairman.

“Nobody knows who the Changemakers are and those who know aren’t talking. If nothing else, this election will be interesting.”

Former PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte criticised the group saying the anonymity of its members suggested a lack of commitment to their cause, even if they feared victimisation.

“I recognise the importance of having different views and I respect that. But if you believe something then you should have no problem in saying it and putting your name behind it.

“So when I see these things from Changemakers I’m not sure how much credence should be placed in what they say because if you cannot put your name behind something, it means you are not committed to it as you should be.”

He said because no names were used, no one knew if it was one person or several, or even if they were PNM members. The anonymity also prevented people from putting their statements into proper context.

He added that he recommended those holding office should focus on their jobs and refrain from contesting the elections as the new executive had to focus on rebuilding the party.

“The work of the executive, rebuilding and broadening the base of the party, is critical at this time. So there is a lot of work to be done, which requires a lot of travelling and time.

“So in my view, people who are already holding office – members of Parliament, mayors and senators – should spend their time on their constituencies and servicing the people, rebuilding the confidence of the people and doing the job assigned to them, which is more difficult in opposition.”

Despite his opinion, he recognised the choice was up to the membership.