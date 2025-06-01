Plipdeco exec threatens to sue board

- File photo

ATTORNEYS representing Niegel Subiah, a senior executive at the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Ltd (Plipdeco), have raised serious concerns about alleged political interference, misuse of public funds, and administrative misconduct at the state enterprise.

The letter, addressed to Plipdeco chairman Annette Wattie and issued by Freedom Law Chambers, led by Anand Ramlogan, SC, accuses the current board of pursuing a politically motivated agenda following the change in government in April.

The letter calls on the chairman and the board—appointed by the former PNM administration—to resign.

Attorney Robert Abdool-Mitchell accused the current board of lacking corporate legitimacy. He also alleged breaches of public trust.

The letter said Subiah, vice-president - business services, who was sent on administrative leave effective May 3 to June 2, has rejected an invitation to attend a disciplinary meeting scheduled for June 2 to discuss his status regarding administrative leave and disciplinary charges. His legal team insisted that the board no longer holds the moral or legal authority to conduct such proceedings.

“Our client has no desire to participate in a meeting with someone who is clinging to the office of chairman in circumstances where it is abundantly clear that you should have tendered your resignation,” the letter said.

According to the attorneys, Wattie's appointment in October 2024, following the departure of former chairman Daniel Dookie, was politically motivated.

The letter alleged that public funds were used to purchase party fete tickets totalling $20,400, which has reportedly prompted complaints to the Integrity Commission.

The attorneys also allege that several senior executives, including Dr Averne Pantin, Richelle Lyman, and Subiah, were placed on administrative leave under questionable circumstances. Procurement officials were similarly removed after reportedly raising concerns about procurement practices at the organisation.

In an extensive breakdown, the letter outlines several areas where Plipdeco allegedly suffered significant revenue losses.

These included a $18 million loss related to discounts at the ISCOTT dock;$16 million in unpaid port fees due to credit arrangements; $16 million in demurrage losses; $7 million in unresolved auction proceeds;$16 million in under-priced shipping contracts; $3.6 million in estate lease discrepancies; and $600,000 lost in a discontinued logistics venture.

The letter said these concerns were reportedly brought to the attention of the current board, but steps have been taken to remove or sideline those raising the alarm.

The attorneys argue that in keeping with political convention, the board should have resigned following the election of the new United National Congress (UNC)-led government under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on April 28.

At a post-Cabinet briefing on May 29, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar stated, “I want to tell all boards who are refusing to resign… we are calling upon them to do the right thing.”

The letter also claims that new internal postings and procurement plans, —including the planned purchase of an X-ray scanner allegedly tied to a former executive’s spouse,raise additional concerns and warrant further investigation.

“Our client has evidence of political corruption, waste and mismanagement in his possession which he intends to reveal to the newly appointed board,” the letter said. It also provided internal e-mails to support the claims made.Jared Jagroo also represents Subiah.