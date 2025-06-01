Penny invites PNM members to identify themselves, help rebuild party

Pennelope Beckles -

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles says PNM members who are genuine about rebuilding the party after its April 28 general election defeat, will step forward and make their intentions known to the public.

Beckles made this comment when she met with members of the PNM's constituency executive in Claxton Bay on May 29.

The meeting was one of several which Beckles has had since April 28 to do a post-mortem on the election.

In a post on her Facebook page, Beckles said, "While some choose to stay nameless and faceless, focused on dividing the party, members of the party are stepping forward to share their feelings and offer advice on how we should proceed to rebuild the movement."

Her comment was made in relation to a group called the PNM Changemakers 2025 which emerged after the election but none of its members have publicly revealed their identities.

The group has called for the removal of Foster Cummings as PNM general secretary and an internal audit of the party's membership before any internal elections are held.

The PNM is scheduled to hold those elections, for all posts on the party's national executive including political leader, on June 22.

The results will be announced at a special PNM convention on June 29. Nomination day for the elections is June 2.

To date, Beckles is the only person contesting the post of political leader which became vacant when former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley vacated the post on May 2.

Beckles unsuccessfully challenged Rowley for the PNM's leadership in 2014.

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne and former PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte have expressed interest in contesting posts on the party's executive. Neither of them has indicated the posts they may contest.

Beckles said during the meeting in Claxton Bay, "the passion, dedication, and commitment of the people were evident, all focused on one common goal: to improve their community for future generations."

She added, "A call was made for young people to be engaged more actively and be welcomed into planning stages. This is essential for executing our communication, community improvement, and engagement plans."

Beckles also welcomed comments made by party members about the effectiveness of communicating government policies to the public.