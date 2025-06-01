ODPM: 2025 hurricane season has started

The centre, or 'eye' of a hurricane. - File photo

The public is being told to prepare itself for above-normal storm activity during this year's hurricane season has already started.

On June 1, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) issued a statement saying that the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season had begun on that day and would run until November 30.

The statement said the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasted an above-normal season owing to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean, coupled with neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions which can reduce wind shear (the change in speed and direction of wind over a short distance) and favour storm development.

The NOAA describes ENSO as "a recurring climate pattern involving changes in the temperature of waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. On periods ranging from about three to seven years, the surface waters across a large swath of the tropical Pacific Ocean warm or cool by anywhere from 1°C to 3°C, compared to normal.

"This oscillating warming and cooling pattern, referred to as the ENSO cycle, directly affects rainfall distribution in the tropics and can have a strong influence on weather across the United States and other parts of the world.

The ODPM also shared hurricane-preparedness tips such as developing a family emergency plan, assembling emergency kits and securing homes by cleaning drains, trimming overhanging branches and reinforcing windows and doors.

The ODPM also advised people to stay informed and, if assistance was required, contact their municipal corporation’s disaster management unit.