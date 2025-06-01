Man escapes would-be killers by jumping out window

A La Brea man is believed to have escaped death early on the morning of May 30 by jumping out of the window of his home.

Police reports said a 28-year-old known firearm and ammunition offender from Sobo Village contacted the La Brea Police Station to report strange men standing in his yard.

He said he had heard several loud explosions and jumped out of his window to run for cover into some nearby bushes. Officers recovered what appeared to be three spent nine-millimetre shells on the floor of the house. They did not notice any holes in the ply-board structure of the dwelling. Police are continuing investigations.