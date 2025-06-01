La Brea man critical after assault at bar

The San Fernando General Hospital. -

A 29-year-old La Brea man is warded in critical condition and has to undergo several emergency surgeries after he was beaten on May 31 while liming at a nearby bar.

A relative, who did not wish to be named, told reporters she got a call around 10 pm saying that he was dead but found out later at the La Brea Police Station that he was critically injured, but was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

She said information coming to her was that a man he was with hit him on the head with a piece of wood during an altercation and continued hitting him after he fell.

The relative said she had warned the victim several times about the company he kept.

"They is not good company and I tired talk to him about it."

The relative said the man had been assaulted on previous occasions while liming with the group, including two chops. The relative said the victim's five siblings were all distraught over the incident, especially after initial false reports that claimed he had died.

"All they hear (is) he dead and they start bawling down the place."

She said the victim had plans to grow some crops on some family land and build a house.

The experience has solidified in her mind the old local saying: "Friends does carry you and don't bring you back."

A family friend called for a thorough investigation into the incident and previous attacks as they claimed the family never received justice for any of the incidents.