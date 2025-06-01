Kartel defends no-show at Trinidad concert

Vybz Kartel - File photo

Jamaican dancehall artiste Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer provided a social media explanation for his last-minute cancellation as the featured act in the One Caribbean Music Festival held on May 31.

In an Instagram post that evening, Kartel told fans and others concerned about issues with concert promoters JACHO Entertainment.

In the post, he said, “Promoter for the Trinidad show, ‘Memba ah years me know yuh. Memba when yuh forward initially for the show: my lawyer was there, my manager was there. Remember the signing was recorded.

“Remember the money whey yuh talking about, the legal team, ah outta my money it forward, memba yuh ah bawl and me ah say, ‘TJ, me know him long time, give him ah bligh.’”

Kartel said his manager, TJ, reluctantly gave the promoter a chance.

He missed deadline after deadline and Kartel “begged” his manager to give him a chance, the Grammy-nominated artiste said in the post.

Kartel said he was brought into loggerheads with the TT government because of the promoter’s insistence that he visit a school or youth centre.

“Meh neva tell yuh say me want do no school. My job is to perform for the people. Me is ah entertainer. Me get paid to entertain.”

He added the promoter wanted to host the event during Carnival and he was among many who advised the promoter not to do so.

“Don’t mess with the culture. Carnival, Trinidad thing, let them do their thing. TJ tell yuh fi don’t do it it, Angostura tell yuh fi don’t it, Kartel tell yuh fi don’t do it.”

Many told the promoter not to do it and forced the issue until he saw it could not work, Kartel said. This would have put him at loggerheads with the culture, Kartel said.

The artiste said the promoter needed to tell the people that he just could not manage a Kartel show.

Kartel said his only regret was that the promoter robbed TT people of the chance to see him after so many years.

Kartel apologised to the TT people, the government and blamed himself in some ways because not every promoter could manage Kartel because it takes a lot.

The post received many responses and comments including one from fellow dancehall artiste, Grace "Spice" Hamilton.

She said, “Fi get Addi inna yuh city that a couple millii (million), US dollars and it can’t fit inna yuh billy (laugh emoji). ‘Promoter it takes a lot’ and dat a dat. Anything Mr Palmer say a that we a work wid.’”