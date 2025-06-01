Headliner destroys Guineas field

Headliner, foreground, with jockey Dillon Khelewan aboard, on the way to victory in the feature race of the Guineas, May 30, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

JASON CLIFTON

HEADLINER lives up to his name on day five of the 2025 racing season, which started under ominous skies and a very sloppy main course on May 30 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Races two and three, which were supposed to go over a distance of 1,500 metres, had to be switched to 1,350 metres on the main course because of heavy showers before the day's activities.

As the thoroughbreds made their way onto the main course for the first contest, there was a glimmer of hope in the heavens.

When the field was sent by starter Wayne Campbell for the first race, newcomer Have A Great Day broke on top with stablemate Bourbon Blitz in second. As the field turned for home it was a two-horse race between the O'Brien pair of Have A Great Day and Bourbon Blitz.

With just over 100 metres left in the event. champion jockey Dillon Khelawan asked the three-year-old bay colt for a little more effort. He willingly obligied and glided away to take the contest by three-quarter lengths.

Leading on to the feature contest, the track conditions was upgraded to wet-fast.

With all seven runners lined up and standing quietly, starter Wayne Campbell sent the field at 3.58 pm.

It was a level break for all. Passing in front of the winning line for the first time, Headliner had a narrow advantage over his rivals. Travelling up the backstretch, Khelawan was able to settle Headliner into the lead.

Passing the 1,100m pole, Khelawan asked Headliner to quicken the pace. The chestnut colt willingly obliged, opening up a gap on his rivals.

With the field approaching 400m from home, Headliner had kicked clear seven lengths of his competitors. The battle was now on for second.

With the field setting sail for the judges, Headliner now had a ten-and-three-quarter length advantange over his rivals. Free Pass, who was always in mid-division, rallied on to run a very creditable second.

Khelawan landed four winner on the day's card and champion trainer John O'Brien saddled four winners.

Racing action will resume on June 20.