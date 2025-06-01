Ex-AG: Virtual court appearances saved $ on transport

FORMER attorney general Camille Robinson-Regis says Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander does not seem to understand the idea behind the use of police stations for prisoners to make virtual court appearances.

She made the comment on May 31, one day after the Judiciary issued a statement in response to comments made by Alexander on the matter.

In its statement on May 30, the Judiciary said its policy in criminal matters is that "charged persons appear same day virtually and without the need to be transported to a courthouse."

The Judiciary added, "This arrangement does not convert police stations into courtrooms – it just puts the accused in front of a computer for a virtual appearance."

For subsequent hearings (including trials), the accused appear from either a prison or a virtual access customer centre (VACC), if they are on bail or a courtrooms when the matter is to be heard in-person. The Judiciary said some VACCs are located in court buildings.

"It is important to highlight that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had previously informed the Judiciary that they could no longer man the courts, except to be present where there are hearings with prisoners in the dock."

The Judiciary added that it had asked the police to support the VACC facilities "when accused persons are appearing virtually from them."

Virtual or hybrid methods (partly virtual and partly in-person) are provided by the Judiciary with respect to the hearing of certain matters.

This includes domestic violence cases, civil and family cases and appeals.

In a WhatsApp comment, Robinson-Regis said the Judiciary's statement was very clear.

She claimed Alexander's statements suggested he either did not know or understand what was happening in his ministry.

Robinson-Regis wondered if concerns being raised about virtual court appearances at police stations were an attempt to justify the need to transport prisoners to court for in-person appearances.

She said the question to be asked in such a scenario was "which UNC financier stands to benefit from any new transportation arrangements for prisoners?"

Robinson-Regis asked whether Alexander felt it necessary to engage in the theatrics of trivialities rather than get on with the business of making the country safer.

"After a month in office, the government will do well to stop grandstanding and govern instead. The election is over, please get on with the business of running the country."

In its statement, the Judiciary said it welcomed the opportunity to meet with Alexander to discuss his concerns.

In a WhatsApp comment on May 30, Alexander said,"Of course we will. We will meet with them and discuss the matter further."

"The problem is not the virtual. The problem is accommodation. That is what we said."

In a WhatsApp comment, Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj also welcomed the opportunity for further discussions with the Judiciary on this issue and others.

"I note the Judiciary stated they looked forward to meeting with the government which we welcome. "Further, we will be taking steps to ensure an early meeting."

At the post-cabinet briefing at the Red House on May 29, Alexander said, "This is causing a level of inconvenience and a level of stress to both law enforcement and members of the public."

Maharaj, who also addressed the briefing, said a related matter was the construction and refurbishment of courtrooms.

"For the justice system to operate efficiently as you well know, physical infrastructure and resources must be allocated for the proper functioning of the Judiciary."