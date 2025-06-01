England's Root (166) blazes Windies, seals ODI series

England's Joe Root plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Shai Hope looks on during the second One-Day International at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, June 1. - AP

AN unbeaten 166 from England's Joe Root condemned the West Indies to a series defeat as they went under by three wickets in the second of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, June 1.

Root's blistering 166 off 139 balls (21 fours, two sixes) overshadowed a brilliant century from West Indies' Keacy Carty (103 off 105 balls) and steered the hosts to victory for an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Needing 309 to win, England closed on 312/7 in 48.5 overs, despite the valiant effort with the ball by pacer Alzarri Joseph who snared four for 31 in ten testing overs.

After posting 308 all out in 47.4 overs, West Indies rocked England early with both openers back in the pavilion without scoring and only two runs on the scoreboard.

However, Root an his captain Harry Brook, who stroked 49 from 47 balls, dug them out of trouble.

Will Jacks' 49 off 83 was also instrumental to keep West Indies at bay and provide support for Root, who scored his 18th ODI century.

Earlier, West Indies' rising star Keacy Carty, 28, showed his form did not stay in Ireland as he struck his third ODI century in ten days, and fourth overall. The Sint Maarten cricketer came to the crease in the second over, after opener Jewel Andrew was dismissed without scoring. Carty and the previously struggling Brandon King gave the tourists a solid platform, taking the score to 147 before the latter perished for 59 (67 balls). Carty and WI skipper Shai Hope (78 off 66 balls) kept the scoreboard ticking, but Carty was stumped as he tried to accelerate against off-spinner Jacks.

Hope, who blazed four fours and four sixes, kept losing partners and eventually he was the final wicket as the innings lost steam at the death. West Indies left 14 balls unplayed.

Scores: WEST INDIES 308 in 47.4 overs (Keacy Carty 103, Shai Hope 78, Brandon King 59, Justin Greaves 22, Gudakesh Motie 18, Alzarri Joseph 10; Adil Rashid 4-63, Saqib Mahmood 3-37) vs ENGLAND 312-7 in 48.5 overs (Joe Root 166 not out, Will Jacks 49, Harry Brook 47, Jacob Bethell 17, Adil Rashid 10 not out; Alzarri Joseph 4-31).