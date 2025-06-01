Defence Minister denies involvement in crash

Wayne Sturge -

A viral photo uploaded to social media on June 1 of Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge seated in the back of a black SUV, observing a silver Toyota crashed into a culvert, sparked public speculation he might have been involved in the accident.

In response, a statement was issued the same day refuting those claims. It clarified that at the time of the incident, Sturge and his security detail were stopped at the traffic light near the intersection of Four Roads and the Diego Martin Highway when two vehicles collided.

The statement said the minister’s vehicle was not using sirens or flashing lights at the time.

According to the statement, the photo was taken shortly after Sturge got out of his vehicle to check on the people involved in the crash. It said Sturge then briefly left the scene to enquire why police and fire officials from nearby stations had not responded, by vehicle or on foot: "23 minutes after the collision."

The statement concluded with Sturge thanking his security team for their “timely and professional response” in assisting the injured.