Cheryl Bowles’ 40-Year journey with Cher-Mère

Ethnie Nicholas, left, Jade Gordon, Celeste Gordon, Cheryl Bowles, Susan Waheed, Janelle Wilthsire and Khadine Hinds at the 40th thanksgiving service for Cher Mere. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Graceful, humble, compassionate…these are all words one may use to describe her – but determined and courageous are certainly the cornerstones of her remarkable journey.

Forty years ago, biochemist and corporate executive Cheryl Bowles walked away from a high-ranking position at Nestlé Trinidad & Tobago – and straight into the unknown. Today, she stands as a pioneering Caribbean entrepreneur, the founder of Cher-Mère, a natural herbal line of skin, hair and body care products, and the managing director of The Herbarium Ltd.

As the brand evolved, Cher-Mère Day Spas emerged as a natural extension of its product line. What began as a home-grown venture now spans four locations across TT and has expanded internationally to Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

“I felt a spiritual nudge,” Bowles recalled of her decision to leave Nestlé, where she was the company’s first woman executive, chief chemist and head of quality control. Her grandmother, the late educator Margaret Waldron, came from a time when job security was paramount, and she wasn’t entirely convinced that Bowles should give up the stability of a steady monthly pay cheque to pursue her own venture. “She was very concerned and wondered if I would be able to pay the mortgage, and would ask me that every so often, but along with my late mother and the entire family, (we) prayed a lot.”

She further explained that she left Nestlé because it was “As if he (God) was tapping me on the shoulder saying, ‘It’s time to do a new thing.”

The "new thing" would become Cher-Mère – a name rich in meaning. “It’s taken from parts of my name, Cheryl, and my late mother’s, Merle. It also means 'Dear Mother' in French patois. That spirit of motherly care still lives in every product we make,” she said.

Bowles’ approach has always fused innovation with tradition. She started experimenting with herbal blends from her kitchen, inspired by community wisdom and guided by scientific rigour. But it was her mother, Merle – a beloved hairdresser and aesthetician – who planted the seed that became Cher-Mère: “Why not create a hair food for us here in the Caribbean?” Merle asked her daughter. From that spark, a Caribbean brand was born.

Cher-Mère’s roots lie in Bowles’ deep love of science and Caribbean culture, especially its natural bounty. The company’s products are formulated with local herbs and botanicals and are known for being natural, herbal, eco-friendly and free from parabens, alcohol and harsh chemicals. The Herbarium Ltd ensures that suppliers adhere to its strict standards for environmental quality. The Herbarium Ltd has made major strides in environmental responsibility – steadily working towards zero net solid waste and reducing energy and water consumption in line with ISO 14001 standards.

Beyond product development, Bowles’ journey is one of passionate leadership and unshakable community focus. She is not only a trailblazer in the business world but also a powerful force in philanthropy, education and youth empowerment.

She is the founder and a former president of the Margaret Waldron Education Fund and the non-profit Helping Other People Survive (HOPS). She also donates the Cheryl Bowles Challenge Trophy and an annual bursary, now in its 21st year, to the best UWI natural sciences student and has served as president of the Caribbean Herbal Business Association.

Her influence extends internationally. Bowles was invited by the White House to the first US-Canada Women’s Business Forum in 1999 as the Caribbean’s sole representative and has participated in global business workshops hosted by the United Nations in Switzerland and the United Nations Development Programme in Ghana.

She was even part of the educational syllabus in TT and Barbados – studied as a Caribbean scientist – and has appeared on BBC’s The Clothes Show and multiple Caribbean media outlets.

Questioned on what it means to her to be honoured in educational curricula as a Caribbean scientist, Bowles expressed that it is both humbling and deeply meaningful. “To be recognised in that way reminds me of all those who came before me and those who are yet to come. It’s a motivator for young people – to see that science and innovation aren’t limited by geography.” She hopes it encourages more students to explore STEM fields and to know that their contributions matter.

“I believe in giving back,” Bowles said. Sending out advice to individuals just starting up, she said “Your business doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Support the people and causes around you. It builds goodwill, strengthens your brand and keeps your business connected to its roots.”

Cher-Mère has remained a family affair from its inception. Bowles credits family as “the original business partners.” Her cousin helped sell products door to door and her daughter, Dr Aba Mortley, a chemical engineer, now leads the brand’s Canadian expansion. “She started helping from age eight,” Bowles related with pride. “She continues to support the business with 21st-century ideas and is poised to take the company to the next level.”

Bowles described watching daughter carrying the torch as, "An incredibly good feeling – one of pride, gratitude and hope.” What makes it even more meaningful for Bowles is that Mortley is adding her own unique layer to the business by lecturing and coordinating the aesthetics programme at St Lawrence College, Canada. “That academic perspective enriches her skills and the brand’s future.”

The team behind Cher-Mère has also been integral. Bowles named many team members and interns during a recent anniversary thanksgiving service, calling them “the heart of the business.” She again sent out advised, “A loyal, passionate team can carry you through storms. Invest in them, listen to them, appreciate them.”

And storms did come for Bowles – none more disruptive than the covid19 pandemic, which saw sales plummet by 75 per cent and the spas shuttered twice. Bowles expressed that during this time she occasionally felt dejected and hopeless, but her family, friends, staff and faith kept her going.

“I reminded myself that there is light at the end of the tunnel and I used that empowerment to plan and create outcomes to ensure that we landed on our feet. That faith opened unexpected doors, including co-writing The Ladder We Ascend, a journal of my family’s journey from 1899 to 2021 during this period to keep me anchored” she said. “We had to make tough decisions. Rebuilding wasn’t easy – and in many ways, that work is still ongoing,” she admitted. “But we’ve rebounded.”

Though stepping back from daily operations, Bowles remains deeply committed to the legacy of Cher-Mère – and to the vision of a global wellness brand rooted in Caribbean heritage. “I’m stepping into the background, eager to watch the next generation soar,” she said.

“Like Jabez in 1 Chronicles 4:10, I continue to pray for God’s blessings, favour, expansion, protection and grace – and I know he will provide.”

She further expressed that she intends to stay active as she loves to learn, listen, and create. “I especially enjoy interacting with young people because I learn just as much from them as I hope they do from me.”

Questioned on what she believes is her greatest legacy – Cher-Mère the brand, or the values she instilled through it, the entrepreneur shared, “While I’m proud of Cher-Mère as a brand, my greatest legacy is the values it carries. It’s about integrity, care and staying true to purpose. The products will evolve, but the values – how we treat people, respect nature and uplift each other – will endure. That’s why our mantra has always been, ‘Cher-Mère is moving with you towards a greener earth and self.’ It’s a way of life and a constant work in progress.”

From a kitchen table in Woodbrook to international recognition, Cheryl Bowles’ firmly believes in the saying, “It’s one life, just go for it!”

Asked what success means to her now, compared to when she first launched Cher-Mère, Bowles said, “Back then, success meant independence and a quest to make a positive mark on society. Today, it’s about waking up with peace, doing my best with what I have, finding joy in small wins, lessons in setbacks and becoming better with each step forward, knowing that ‘Rome was not built in one day.’”