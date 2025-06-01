Chad Morgan, Falomi Marcano top UTT aerobathon

Chad Morgan, centre, winner of the male open category of the UTT National Aerobathon 2025 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua on May 25. - Photo courtesy UTT's Facebook page

CHAD MORGAN and Falomi Marcano copped the male and female titles in the open category of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) National Aerobathon 2025 on May 25 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua.

Defending champion Morgan stopped the clock at 1:08:18 to retain his title and collected the top prize of $3,000. Gerard Richards earned $1,500 for his second placed finish in a time of 1:05:05, while Kiron Duncan (1:03:28) grabbed the bronze medal and $1,000.

Marcano left it all on the court and completed her quest of notching the women`s title in a commendable 1:08:16. Afiya George secured the silver medal (1:05:39) and third went to Candice Jones (1:04:42). Both open categories had the same payment structure.

Seven-year-old Nathan Barry (26:41) won the U-20 male category and Morgan`s ten-year-old daughter Isoke (53:21:00) defended her U-20 female title.

A total of $15,000 in cash prizes and hampers were distributed through KFC, the title sponsor, as well as Nestlé – Good & Natural, Guiltless Yogurt, and Central Athletic Gym.

Other winners:

20-50 Male: Josiah Daniel (54:22); 20-50 Female - Alexia John (1:04:17)

Staff Male: Andell Edwards (1:00:45); Female - Patrice Woodley (39:03)

Student Male: Nathaniel De vignes (53:32); Female - Charis Mckie (53:17)