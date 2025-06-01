Bad steering on demerit system

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

IT WASN'T surprising to hear the president of the TT Taxi Drivers Network, Adrian Acosta, supporting the scrapping of the demerit points system.

But even Mr Acosta admitted that the penalties for traffic violations need improvement.

In practice, demerits have proved to be an issue for taxi drivers who use the roads professionally.

It might have been expected that taxi drivers who use the roads continuously, and should benefit from safe-driving practices, would champion any enforcement of a higher quality experience on the road.

The demerit system, if it stung taxi drivers, is likely to have been doing exactly what it was intended to do: deliver measurable, incremental penalties that put drivers on the alert to be more thoughtful and careful in their use of the nation's roads.

From the introduction of the system in 2020, the demerit system was plagued with concerns and push-back.

A 2024 challenge of the demerit system went all the way to the Privy Council after proceeding unsuccessfully through the local court system.

While the challenge also failed in London, the lords of that court pointed out that there was a lack of clarity in some aspects of the legislation.

The Prime Minister argues that there is no evidence that the demerit system reduced accidents but also suggests that these unstated statistics point to an increase. Neither claim has been supported transparently by any public record.

In her speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on May 23, President Christine Kangaloo called on the PM to reconsider her decision to scrap the demerit system, recalling the death of her brother, Justice Wendell Kangaloo, following a road accident in 2012. An automotive accident, she said, can happen to anyone.

President of the NGO Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield noted, after the PM's announcement, that over the last decade road accidents dropped by 50 per cent. Again, the role of the demerit system in that decline is unknown. Ms Inglefield, who lost her son to an accident in 2009, called on the government to improve the system instead of removing it.

Five years is long enough for the demerit system to register on repeat offenders as an annoyance, but not long enough for a proper assessment of its impact on traffic statistics, or for the legislation to be tidied in the public's interest.

The PM's decision to fulfil her campaign promise to scrap the demerit system might seem like low hanging fruit, but a transparent evaluation of the impact of the demerit system and commitment to enhance its implementation is more sensible.

Offenders have clearly noticed the punitive aspects of the demerit system. Any replacement should also successfully discourage reckless driving. Beyond the politics, lives are at stake and dangerous driving affects all.