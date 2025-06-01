Andrea Sinanan's Revival on show at the Art Society

Andrea Sinanan will host her first solo exhibition entitled Revival at The Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago from June 3.

A media release said the exhibition consists of landscapes, riverscapes, still life and portraits in acrylic oils and mixed media.

Sinanan said, "Music and art are my two passions however, music was always in the foreground. Playing the piano for most of my life, then the oboe with orchestras and in musical productions here in TT.

"A health scare brought my orchestral playing to an end and inspired by a holiday to Italy I decided to revive my interest in art."

Sinanan a self-taught studio artist said, "Having had a very active outdoor childhood, I paint from my visual memory, imagination and photographs."

Her father John Sinanan also shares in her passion for art. He hadn't painted during her childhood but his interest was renewed after she began painting and as a tribute to him she has included some of his paintings in this exhibition, the release said.

The exhibition opens on June 3 at 6 pm-8.30 pm and continues until June 7 from 12 pm-6 pm at the gallery, 3-7 St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, Newtown,