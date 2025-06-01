Acting CoP urges action on domestic violence after Mayaro suicide

The ruins of a house which was torched after a man chopped his wife and son in Grand Lagoon, Mayaro on May 31. The attacker died in the blaze. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

ACTING Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin is urging the public to report any signs of domestic violence, as he stressed the importance of proactive policing, particularly when it comes to following up on protection orders.

His comments come in the wake of a deadly domestic dispute on May 30 in Mayaro, which resulted in the death of a man and injuries to his wife and son.

Benjamin spoke to Newsday via phone on June 1 and confirmed the matter remained under investigation. He referenced ongoing police efforts, particularly through the Victim and Witness Support Unit, and stressed the need for stronger community engagement and early intervention to prevent similar tragedies.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when 55-year-old Larry Neaves reportedly had an argument with his 52-year-old wife, accusing her of infidelity. Neaves then attacked her with a cutlass.

The couple’s 21-year-old son witnessed the assault and attempted to intervene but was also injured. Both mother and son managed to escape with the help of neighbours.

Neaves later returned inside the house, and shortly after, the structure caught fire. His charred remains were later found on a bed frame. Authorities believe he died by suicide. The house was completely destroyed.

Both the mother and son were taken to the Mayaro Health Centre, and the woman was later transferred to Sangre Grande Hospital for further treatment.

Asked whether police had received prior reports of domestic violence from the household, Benjamin said he was unsure. However, he reiterated the importance of sustained follow-up by officers.

"Coming out of this case, as well as others from last year, we are encouraging regional commanders to follow up on protection orders, visit victims, and check on their well-being. There may be unresolved issues: if identified early, they could allow us to take proactive steps to prevent future incidents."

On police outreach efforts, Benjamin noted the Victim and Witness Support Unit was active but said it was in need of "more attention." He also discussed the importance of community involvement.

"I encourage neighbours to report any signs of domestic violence. Once we are informed, we can act. Everyone has a responsibility. If you see or hear something, say something."

Benjamin said when police were alerted to abuse, officers did their best to assist victims. He also highlighted ongoing police initiatives, including walkabouts during which officers distributed informational flyers about available support services and self-protection strategies.

"Our goal is to help people recognise the signs of domestic violence early and empower them to protect themselves so they can become hard targets and avoid becoming victims."

Paray: Community in shock

Also on June 1, former Mayaro MP Rushton Paray condemned the incident, describing it as truly horrifying. In a statement, Paray said he was left heartbroken by the tragedy.

"This is not just a headline: it happened right here in our village. These are our neighbours, our families. Tonight, a community sits in shock, trying to make sense of an act of violence that should never have happened."

Calling domestic violence a growing crisis in Trinidad and Tobago, Paray urged a national response that went beyond offering thoughts and prayers.

"We need serious intervention. Victims must have access to safe spaces, mental-health support, and fast police response, especially in rural communities like ours," Paray said.

He also called on the Ministry of Homeland Security and the Ministry of Social Development to urgently send outreach and counselling services to the Mayaro district.

"Our residents deserve more than reactive statements. We need real investment in community protection. I also urge the police service to prioritise domestic violence cases and strengthen its presence in Mayaro. Too often, these tragedies follow warning signs that go unanswered."

To residents, he made a final plea.

"If you see abuse, report it. Don’t wait for another house to go up in flames before we act. This was a preventable loss. Let us not stay silent."

When Newsday visited Mayaro on May 31, residents expressed shock, with one man saying, “I lime with him (deceased man) just yesterday, and I’m in shock to read what happened.”

Attempts to reach the head of the police’s Child Protection Unit and Gender-Based Violence Unit, AG Supt Michelle Rowley-Powder, were unsuccessful. Newsday also tried calling Mayaro MP and parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris, but his calls went to voice-mail.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.