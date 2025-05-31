Woman, son chopped in Mayaro, killer dies in blaze

The ruins of a house which was torched after a man chopped his wife and son in Grand Lagoon, Mayaro on May 31. The attacker died in the blaze. - Jeff K Mayers

A domestic incident has left the attacker dead and two people injured in Grand Lagoon, Mayaro on May 31.

﻿The dead man was identified as 55-year-old Larry Neaves.

Police said around 9.30 am Neaves was at home when he had an argument with his 52-year-old wife, accusing her of infidelity.

He picked up a cutlass and started chopping his wife. The couple's 21-year-old son ran to his mother's assistance, but he too was chopped.

Both the mother and son ran out the house and were assisted by neighbours.

Neaves went back into the house. Ten minutes later, the 50x30 feet, flat concrete and wooden structure was on fire.

Neaves charred remains were found on the bed frame inside. He is believed to have died by suicide.

The house was completely destroyed by the fire.

Both mother and son were taken to the Mayaro Health Centre, before the woman was transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital for further treatment.

People in Mayaro told Newsday that Neaves' actions came as a shock to them.

A man said, "I lime with him up to yesterday and I in shock to read what happening."

Murders in Sangre Grande, Diego Martin

In two unrelated incidents, on May 31, two men were gunned down in Diego Martin and Sangre Grande respectively.

A 26-year-old Diego Martin man was shot dead early on May 31.

He was Hakim Archille, a shopkeeper at Not Just a Mini Mart Ltd.

Police said around 12.48 am they received a report of a shooting at the shop on Factory Road in Diego Martin.

They got there two minutes later and found Archille lying in the road.

Archille had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

A 28-year-old woman was also at the shop during the incident and was also shot.

She was taken to the St James Health Facility for treatment.

Police found 19 9mm spent shell casings, five live rounds of 9mm ammunition and four deformed projectiles.

PC Lewis is continuing investigations.

In Sangre Grande, a 48-year-old man from Sangre Grande was gunned down early on the morning of May 31.

He has been identified as Devon Coxall also known as "GT."

Police said around 1.10 am on May 31 they responded to a report of gunshots at William Trace Extension, St Albans, Valencia where they met a 33-year-old woman.

She told police around 12.50 am she was with Coxall at their home when men pretending to be police knocked on their door.

Coxall was ordered to come outside and he complied.

Several gunshots were heard. The woman said she sought cover and later saw Coxall lying on the ground in front their home dead.

Two gunmen then drove off.

Police found 12 spent 9mm shells, 20 5.56 spent shells casings and three deformed projectiles at the scene.

Homicide Region II officers are continuing investigations.