Vybz Kartel will not perform at One Caribbean Music Festival

Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel. - File photo

THE management team of Adidja Palmer, also known as Vybz Kartel, says that he will not appear or perform at the One Caribbean Music Festival in Trinidad on May 31.

A release said this is due to a non-fulfilment of contractual obligations by the event's promoter.

The festival is scheduled to be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain at 9 pm.

His team said despite numerous efforts to resolve the issues over the past couple of months, the promoter was unable to fulfil the stipulated requirements as outlined in the performance agreement.

"Vybz Kartel has always been committed to delivering captivating and unforgettable performances for his fans. "However, we cannot in good conscience allow him to participate in an event where the organisers have not honoured their basic contractual obligations."

The release said Kartel's team values professionalism and respect in all business dealings and expect the same in return.

"We would like to thank the government of Trinidad and Tobago for granting Vybz Kartel permission to enter the country to perform for the One Caribbean Music Festival.

"We are hopeful that he will be able to perform for local fans in the future and would like to thank all Vybz Kartel’s supporters for their continued love and understanding, and we look forward to bringing you more great music and performances soon."

Tickets for the event were priced at $500 general, $670 general courtyard, $1,600 VIP, $2,700 VVIP and $5,000 backstage.