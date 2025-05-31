Turning the clock back

Reading Sourness of Sugar by Jerome Teelucksingh, fellow Newsday columnist, on May 29, reminded me how powerful and painful nostalgia can be. The writer was lamenting the demise of TT’s sugar industry and advocating that, although too late for ours, other Caribbean countries should protect and even rejuvenate theirs. He reminded me, too, of the beauty of the sugarcane bushes waving in the breeze, that were once so ubiquitous in our landscape. Alas, sugar ceased being a lucrative commodity for us, but luckily we had oil and gas.

It is shocking to learn, although one shouldn’t be shocked, that some of today’s TT schoolchildren have never seen a stick of sugar cane and have no idea what the commodity that ruled the world, held kings to ransom and led so many people into slavery and indentureship in this very land, even looks like. It reminded me of a young cousin born and bred in London, who when asked where milk came from, answered, “a bottle.” When I took him out into the countryside one weekend I realised that he had never seen a cow, and that was decades ago. He went to an exclusive school and his parents were not poor, but he was a thoroughly urban child.

The examples of forgotten fruit, words, ways of being, thinking, relating, dressing, dancing, speaking, inventions and many more are countless. These disappearances were not necessarily motivated by maliciousness, and we cannot compensate every inventor, farmer, industrial worker or native language speaker for the march of progress that has displaced them and their lifestyles. I agree with the columnist’s argument that people have to be eased out of loss, especially loss of livelihood and ways of living, and helped to transition into new useful ways of being citizens. Indeed, we should have a museum of the history of the sugar industry, not least because the historical items and archives still exist.

Loss is often lamentable and irreversible. A pertinent question is, what would be gained by restoring things lost? In our lifetime we will see many everyday items vanish. Already, the phone, a perfectly fine invention, is becoming redundant, replaced by texting. Not even in an emergency do people choose to use their voices, rather than their fingers, and there is little use in trying to convince younger people otherwise.

I feel nostalgic for telephone conversations, for clean rivers where I bathed as a toddler and for pholourie made of split pea flour instead of mainly wheat flour, but most of all I feel nostalgic about the way we used to be as humankind.

It feels like too many of our world leaders are hell bent on returning to the dark ages of ignorance and of wars that lasted decades and centuries. Our humanity is being called into question every day in war-torn Gaza and Ukraine, in Sudan, Congo, and many parts of Africa, in Kashmir and Yemen, and it is found wanting. Increasingly, events hark back to the pre-Enlightenment era. Wars are not the only way in which we have been losing our humanity. The violence in societies, sexual trafficking and modern slavery that are rife everywhere in the world is evidence of that. In the United States, the land of freedom and opportunity, an average of 25,000 people are killed annually by the police and fellow citizens. The clock is being turned back in other ways too.

The US has returned to its frontier mentality. However, no domestic territory remains to be conquered or “savages” left to civilise or enslave, so our minds are the new frontier. The assault upon universities all over the US is almost incredible for its aggressiveness, maliciousness, abuse of power and most of all, its true purpose – to destroy knowledge and the means of acquiring it.

President Trump is stifling the centres of human progress and knowledge by defunding them – $11 billion of research funds withheld – and strangling their income streams. Public-sector data scrubbing, halting research projects, arresting and deporting foreign students and withholding university student visas is all strategic. Vice President Vance suggested that too many people go to university and learn “how to hate their country and acquire a lot of debt in the process.” So, Republicans are intent on dismantling august US institutions that are behind most of the scientific developments that have propelled human achievement.

This gives foreign centres of learning a chance to steal US power. In Britain, for example, the government could expedite construction of the planned science, technology and innovation corridor linking the cities of Cambridge and Oxford – and two of the world’s best universities – with ace, rejected US university students, researchers, renowned teachers, and advanced tech firms doing cutting edge work.

The US is marching the world into a dystopian future but we can resist. We must, or we will be left with only nostalgia for what we lost.