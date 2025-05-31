Signal Hill Alumni choir goes to South Africa

The Signal Hill Alumni Choir - Photo courtesy Maurice Goddard

FOLK MUSIC has long been an integral part of the Signal Hill Alumni Choir’s repertoire.

But the choir’s interest in the “music of Africa” took on a new dimension many years ago when its musical director John Arnold stumbled upon a book of freedom songs from South Africa, which he later learnt, were popular during the apartheid period.

Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa and South West Africa from 1948 to the early 1990s.

In an interview with Newsday on May 28, Arnold recalled how his interest in freedom songs came about.

“It was a book I saw online and it was actually called Voices of Praise and Protest. So I bought the one on the civil rights movement which featured over 60 songs and there was an accompanying book. When I did the research, I found the one for South Africa, which talked about their praise and protest. So that’s where the whole idea came – that this would be a wonderful thing to pull all of these songs together.”

The rhythms, message and overall appeal of the songs resonated with Arnold, so much so that he decided to shift the choir’s focus to the theme of resistance and the struggle for freedom.

The choir embraced the idea and hosted the concert, Voices of Praise and Protest, in Tobago, more than a decade.

Arnold said the concert was a raving success.

“That was one of our most successful productions. When we did it in Tobago, former President George Maxwell Richards (who was the patron) said this has to go to Trinidad.

“And we carried it to Queen’s Hall (Port of Spain) and it was sold out. People were out front trying to get tickets and couldn’t get and it was under his patronage again in Trinidad. They were blown.”

The first half of the show, he said, examined the resistance, praise and protest of the civil rights movement.

“All of this was accompanied by visuals and television footage of Martin Luther King (late American civil rights leader) and all of the freedom riots and marches.”

The second half of the show dealt specifically with apartheid.

“So the entire show was about resistance but looking at it from praise and protest, the fact the people were in a state of praise. A lot of the songs were all giving praise to God for victory that was to come.”

Arnold said the choir, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, has since mastered the freedom songs of South Africa in its performances.

“Some people get confused sometimes when we perform at festivals outside as they swear we are from South Africa. The history is easy as our music is like a bridge to Africa and so easy to relate to.”

Now, the choir’s dream of performing alongside its “singing musical brothers and sisters,” is about to become a reality.

On August 1 – Emancipation Day – the choir is expected to travel to South Africa for a packed, 11-day, musical exchange with some of that country’s leading ensembles.

Asked how the trip came about, Arnold told Newsday he formed an alliance with Lonnie Norwood, an expert in traditional African American sacred music, who worked with a non-profit foundation, Uniting Voices in Chicago, US.

The foundation, he said, uses choral music to make much-needed social interventions in schools and communities in the crime-plagued city.

“So they have a lot of teachers who are trained and paid by Uniting Voices and they go out in schools and then they have what is called community choirs. So they work both.”

Arnold said Norwood learnt of his work the Signal Hill Alumni Choir and as a musician on the Internet. He later invited Arnold to do a workshop with about 30 teachers affiliated to Uniting Voices.

“We did a beautiful workshop where I talked about the music of TT. I showed them how rhythmic our music is and they had a ball.”

After the workshop ended, Arnold said he told Norwood about his desire to visit South Africa.

“He had been doing that for a while so he put me in contact with Village Harmony, which is another organisation that deals with choirs going on tours. And they then put me in contact with Bongani from Bongani Music Creations and that is how I was able to make the link and that is how the tour came about. We decided we will do a nice exchange programme.”

He said apart from fostering linkages with similar groups in South Africa, the exchange also will expose the country to the music of TT “which is new or derived music in terms of its hybridity but its roots is still Africa.”

The trip, he said, also seeks to encourage and build TT’s capacity for choral tourism.

Arnold said the trip also will raise the awareness and visibility of TT as a destination of choice.

He said as a precursor to the trip, the choir will host a free concert, titled We Folk Music in Africa, at the Mt Irvine Bay Resort, Tobago, on June 14 at 6.30pm.

Arnold said, “We want to do a lot of emphasis on Tobago folk. Historically, we know how our songs came about. They were all passed on through oral tradition and we know that that happened because our music is mixed between the European who came as colonisers and also the African legacy that we came with.

“So our songs still do the same thing in talking about the way of life in Africa, our race, our religion, our spiritualty, family. We want to trace some of those same songs that have come as part of our folk history to where it talks about folktales and superstition.”

He said the village of Culloden, known for its story of the African witch Gang Gang Sarah, will be featured.

“We have some beautiful stuff from Culloden and we are going to share some of that. And then we are going to connect that with our calypso, which speaks to the same African experience.

Arnold said while there will be some elements of South African music, the folk songs will be the main focus.

“I really want people to understand that our folk songs are rich.”

He believes the folk music of Tobago is deeply connected to the roots of Africa through its rhythms, instruments, themes and performance styles.

“These connections stem from the transatlantic slave trade, during which African people were forcibly brought to the Caribbean, bringing with them rich musical traditions that blended with European and Indigenous influences to form new, distinct folk cultures.”

Arnold identified some of the main connections between the folk music of Tobago and African roots.

He said African music places strong emphasis on complex, polyrhythmic (simultaneous use of two or more rhtyhms) drumming patterns – a trait that is also clearly reflected in Tobago’s folk music.

Arnold added traditional Tobagonian drumming, especially in dances like the bele, shows strong similarities to West African drumming, particularly in the use of call-and-response and syncopated (having a rhythm in which strong notes are not on the beat) rhythms.

He said the call and response is a fundamental element in African music and is commonly found in Tobago’s folk songs. One person (often a lead singer or drummer) calls out a phrase, and a group responds – a format that fosters community participation and reflects African communal traditions.

Arnold said folk dances in Tobago, such as limbo, bele and shango, are closely tied to African spiritual and ceremonial practices. “The shango tradition, for instance, derives directly from Yoruba religious practices, incorporating drumming, song, and dance in worship and storytelling.”

Tobago’s folk instruments, such as the tambrin drum, bamboo percussion and hand-crafted drums, are directly linked to African instruments in their construction and use, he said.

“The tambrin, for example, resembles drums used by African communities for communication and ritual.”

Folk music in Tobago, Arnold observed, often deals with themes of resistance, survival, daily life and community — themes central to African oral traditions.

“Stories are passed down through generations in musical form, just as they are in many African cultures.”

He also noted the similarities in language.

“Many traditional songs include African-derived Creole or patois language, blending English with African syntax and vocabulary — a linguistic legacy of African heritage in Tobago’s music.”

Arnold added, “In essence, Tobago’s folk music is a living reflection of African heritage. Though shaped by centuries of cultural exchange and colonial influence, its heartbeat still echoes the ancestral rhythms, stories, and spirituality of Africa.

He said the choir’s itinerary in South Africa includes collaborations with its famed Stellenbosch Voices, the Old Apostolic Elders Church Choir, the Iminqweno Yehu Choir, among others.

“What’s nice about it is that we not only get to talk about our music, our people and our destination. What is also nice is that we get the opportunity to collaborate because they are actually going to be teaching us and we are actually going to be teaching them.”

The choir also will visit Robben Island, where late South African, anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela and other freedom fighters were prisoners for more than two decades.

Arnold, who appealed for assistance with funding, said he is looking forward to the experience.

“I think we will feel the connection because we have been playing and singing these people’s music for a long time. People sometimes get confused with us. I think it’s a really wonderful opportunity for us. So it would be one of our greater events.”