Sangre Grande man shot dead outside home

A 48-YEAR-OLD man from Sangre Grande was gunned down early on the morning of May 31.

He has been identified as Devon Coxall also known as "GT."

Police said around 1.10 am on May 31 they responded to a report of gunshots at William Trace Extension, St Albans, where they met a 33-year-old woman.

She told police around 12.50 am she was with Coxall at their home when men pretending to be police knocked on their door.

The “police” told Coxall to come outside and he complied.

Several gunshots were heard. The woman said she sought cover and made a check for Coxall through a window, a short time after.

She saw Coxall lying on the ground in front their home. He was dead.

Two gunmen then drove off.

She called then called the police.

Police found 12 spent 9mm shells, 20 5.56 spent shells casings and three deformed projectiles.

Homicide Region II officers are continuing investigations.