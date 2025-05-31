People's Champions slate condemns whisper campaign as PNM internal race heats up

Attorney Farai Hove Masaisai. -

ATTORNEY Farai Masaisai and his team, The People's Champions, which will contest the PNM’s internal elections this June, have distanced themselves from the PNM Changemakers – an anonymous online campaign targeting senior figures within the party.

A release on May 29 said the concern came after a social media post replying to Masaisai being confirmed as a candidate for the PNM's chairmanship said, "And so the Changemakers unmask themselves."

The People's Champions have called that conclusion "both regrettable and misleading."

"Our commitment is not to convenience but to conviction. We have never and will never resort to secrecy or manipulation to succeed. We stand on truth, faith, and the belief that meaningful change must be earned, not engineered in the shadows."

The release said since 2022, the team has publicly placed names, faces and principles to the vision for a more transparent, inclusive and member-driven PNM.

That same year, Masaisai led the first and only youth-led slate to challenge the sitting ministerial team, which had been endorsed by then prime minister and political leader Dr Keith Rowley.

"We did not hide. We did not whisper. We pooled our resources, mounted a grassroots campaign, and connected meaningfully with members from Tobago to Point Fortin, listening, learning and shaping The People's Voice manifesto –the only member-informed internal election manifesto of its kind at the time."

The release said Masaisai has been a "fearless" contributor to the PNM's General Council and an adviser to its various leaders.

"His first allegiance is to God and his family and his second is to the people he serves.

"He acts not for applause but out of a deep sense of duty, often standing alone when conscience demands it."

Continuing to denounce and condemn the PNM Changemakers campaign, the release said, "Whisper campaigns by their very nature thrive on rumour, avoid accountability and aim to destabilise. They are fundamentally at odds with the democratic values of our great PNM institution.

"It is for this reason that The People's Champions and its supporters once again places its full support behind Masaisai's bid for chairmanship. His qualifications are indisputable. His integrity is resolute. His heart for service is unmatched."

The release said whether the social media post was born out of mischief or misunderstanding, "the attribution is false, harmful, and must be set right.

"The People's Champions team stands on the shoulders of those who came before us and honours the legacy of those who built this Movement. We do not and cannot support faceless, nameless campaigns that seek to divide and conquer."

The People's Champions called on all "principled members" to reject the politics of those in the shadow and embrace politics of service, courage and truth.

"Let us stand united in defence of our party's proud democratic traditions. Let us silence the whispers not with retaliation but with resolve."