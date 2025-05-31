Panday family mourns furry best friend ‘Normie’: He helped us cope

TOGETHER AGAIN: Norman "Normie" Panday and Basdeo Panday - Photo courtesy Mickela Panday

THE Panday family is mourning another beloved member – their furry best friend, Norman “Normie” Panday. He provided them with great comfort as they grieved following the death of former prime minister Basdeo Panday. And now, they are honouring the memory of an animal who changed their lives forever.

In 2020, Newsday spoke to Panday and his daughter Mickela about "Normie," the stray dog they took in.

Panday had explained that Mickela would put food outside their gate for him and he began waiting for her to return home from work.

"Eventually, we opened the gate and he came inside, and now he has actually taken over the family," he had said with a laugh.

He said Norman "gave (him) a lot of joy."

Panday died on January 1, 2024, and Mickela had posted to Facebook to say Norman was grieving but assured he was being comforted with cuddles.

But this week, she shared the sad news of Norman's death.

On May 26, she posted to Facebook, “RIP Normie. Today is one week since you left us. You are with dad on his birthday."

With over 5,000 reactions to the post, several sent condolences and expressed their own sadness.

Speaking to Newsday on May 29, Mickela said when her family rescued Norman from the streets, he was in a “terrible condition.

"He was damaged and cuts over his body, bumps, mange...But he found us and he chose us.

"He would come and we would feed him and then he'd go off, and then he came back and just stayed."

She said after her father died, Norman would visit a large portrait of him inside the house, “and just want to stay there all day.

“We would give him lots of love and things like that to help him get through it. But you could kind of tell that dogs, very much like human beings, grieve and it can take a toll on their health. Because he was a wonderful, vibrant dog but he struggled a lot when dad passed.”

She said Norman continued to expect her father to return home.

“He would go to the car, things that they would normally do….go to the back of the house where dad would normally be planting and go and look for him.”

She said Norman, who was over ten years old, died at home.

“I know everyone said this about their dog, but he was the most loving, intelligent dog.”

While he did not really like toys, he enjoyed being brushed and being around people.

“He also never liked anyone to travel. So if he saw anyone leaving the house with suitcases, he would quickly go into depression.”

Asked what were his favourite treats, she laughingly said, “For some reason, he really liked pepper and curry chicken.”

She said their neighbour’s cat, Leo, has since been visiting their yard frequently to keep her company.

“He’s been coming to look for Normie.

“That’s the thing with animals. There's no ulterior motive, there's no treachery. The love is very, very, very, very pure, and it can be therapeutic for human beings as well. They just become part of your family.”

She said losing another family member has been tough.

“And Normie definitely helped us through our grieving period. He especially helped my mom a lot because obviously I am working Sunday-Sunday. And so having Normie there and spending time and just the tremendous amount of love and care…

“In your darkest moments, they're wanting absolutely nothing. And they sense loss, they sense grief, they sense sadness, hurt…Many times, you come back home and Normie would just come and sit at your feet and just give comfort.”

She recalled when they had just rescued him and took him for a walk, her father stumbled.

“And Normie, not even having known us for that long or that well, went underneath dad to push him up. It was one of the most beautiful things,” she said, tearfully.

“Your whole life is built around your dog. They have to eat at a certain time, walk at a certain time, for Normie, take his medication at a certain time…(Losing him) is hard. It’s really hard.”

She said he was cremated and his ashes will be released soon at the Mosquito Creek in La Romaine.