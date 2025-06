Morning Star students shine

Morning Star Early Childhood Centre graduating class of 2025. - Photos by Innis Francis

It's that time of the year again, when children begin charting a new course in their academic lives.

Members of the Class of 2025 of the Morning Star Early Childhood Centre were excited to mark the end of their tiny tot's era, gleefully looking forward to starting primary school in September.

The centre, located on Navet Road, San Fernando, hosted its 39th annual preschool graduation on May 26.