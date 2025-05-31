Moonilal hails first gas at Mento

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal keenly congratulated bpTT and EOG Resources Trinidad on their production of first gas at their Mento development, off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

“Congratulations to BP and EOG on first gas from Mento.” Moonilal said in a statement on May 30.

He said in view of Trinidad and Tobago’s current natural gas shortage, any new production was welcomed.

“First gas from Mento represents the culmination of many years of work by BPTT and EOG including seismic surveys done some ten years ago which led to an exploration well that was drilled in Q1 2020. Mento also represents the synergies that come when upstream companies collaborate.”

He said collaboration between BP and EOG began in 2011 and has now yielded four projects.

“This collaborative approach to unlocking natural gas reserves is something the Government welcomes and encourages.”

In a statement on May 29, bpTT said the Mento development had safely delivered first gas via the initial discovery well. The drilling campaign for the remaining seven gross wells on the platform will now begin, bpTT added.

Mento is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd (EOG) and bpTT, with EOG as the operator.

“Mento is one of bp’s ten major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027 that bp announced earlier this year as part of its strategy to grow the upstream.

“Production from Mento will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day combined peak net production expected from these ten projects.”

The statement said the Mento platform was built at the TOFCO fabrication yard, La Brea, Trinidad.