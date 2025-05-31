Miss World TT Anna-Lise Nanton misses out on Top 20

Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Anna-Lise Nanton. - Photo courtesy Gary Jordan

MISS WORLD TT Anna-Lise Nanton made it to the top 40 in the Miss World 2025 competition, but missed out on the top 20.

At the finals on May 31, the top five women in the Americas and the Caribbean were announced. They were Argentina, Brazil, Martinique, Puerto Rico and the US, leaving TT and Nanton out of the rest of the competition.

However, Nanton won the Americas and Caribbean region in the Head to Head debate and placed first in the shuttle run event in the sport/fitness category.

Local franchise co-owner Navin Boodhai said while he was sure people were “a bit disappointed,” he was also certain they were proud of her as she was one of the better representatives over the years.