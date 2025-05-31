Mateo aims to be future Olympian

Mateo Mollineau has already represented TT at regional tournaments at the under-13 and under-15 levels. Photo courtesy Maria Gonsalves -

The pinnacle of sports – The Olympic Games – is the goal for 12-year-old Mateo Mollineau.

The young table tennis player has already represented TT at regional tournaments at the under-13 and under-15 levels.

What's even more impressive is that his journey in the sport only started two and a half years ago, as he began playing with his grandfather, Dwight Gonsalves, for fun.

The Fatima College student said though he currently plays above his age bracket, he hopes to excel.

"It has been tough so far for me, but I think I can do very well."

Mateo plays for Crusaders Table Tennis Club.

His mother, Maria Gonsalves said she is "blessed and privileged" to see her son achieve success.

"It's very exciting to be part of his journey. I trust that great things are in store for my son because he puts in the work and has clear vision."

Gonsalves also credited his coach and club for his continued growth and success.

Mateo said he trains hard to maintain his standards and explained a typical day at training.

"I start off with basic warm-ups and on the table drills. Then I move to more advanced drills and match situations. I also do a lot of fitness exercises at home."

Gonsalves said her son’s extra-curricular pursuits initially disrupted her daily life, but she recognises and embraces the sacrifice to help her son reach his ultimate goal.

"Honestly part of me resisted at first – being at tournaments all weekend and trainings for long hours across the country. It just did not seem fun to me.

"However, I now fully embrace the joys, sweat and tears of working towards big goals. Kudos to all parents who put in the work. It's not easy but it is rewarding."

She also thanked those who have supported her son throughout his sporting journey.

Guardian Group provided financial support to Mateo for his most recent national appearance.

He represented TT at the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) under-15 and under-19 Youth Championships, held in Barbados from April 20-26.

At the national under-15 level, Mateo earned A2 classification, the second highest table tennis designation.

Mateo's role model is Ma Long.

The Chinese player is a two-time Olympic Champion, three-time World Champion and three-time World Cup champion in men's singles.

He is also regarded by many as the greatest table tennis player of all time.

Mateo likes Long because of his reaction time, speed and forehand topspin.