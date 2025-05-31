Jamaican artiste pulls out Trinidad and Tobago concert – No Kartel, no refund

In this file photo, Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel promotes his rum STR8 VYBZ at Angostura Solera Wines and Spirits in Port of Spain on December 6, 2024. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THOUSANDS of fans were left bitterly disappointed after Vybz Kartel (Adidja Palmer) also known as the World Boss failed to perform in Trinidad and Tobago for the eagerly awaited One Caribbean Music Festival (OCMF) on May 31, owing to a failure by the promoter to meet contractual obligations.

A release issued to the media around 4.10 pm confirmed that Kartel’s management team had officially announced he would neither appear nor perform at the festival.

The release added that it was owing to a non-fulfilment of contractual obligations by the event's promoter.

Kartel's team said despite numerous efforts to resolve the issues over the past couple of months, the promoter was unable to fulfil the stipulated requirements as outlined in the performance agreement.

"Vybz Kartel has always been committed to delivering captivating and unforgettable performances for his fans.

"However, we cannot in good conscience allow him to participate in an event where the organisers have not honoured their basic contractual obligations."

The festival was originally scheduled for February 28, Carnival Friday, but was postponed to May 31.

Organisers said then the postponement was due to "unforeseen logistical challenges.

"The high volume of back-to-back events at our chosen venue (Queen's Park Oval) during Carnival week has significantly impacted the time needed to create the best possible festival experience.

"Additionally, major venues such as Hasely Crawford Stadium are unavailable for the Carnival 2025 season."

And while Kartel was a confirmed no-show at the May 31 event, OCMF said the show would go on.

A release sent around 6.45 pm on May 31 apologised for the dancehall artiste's absence from the show.

"The organisers of the OCMF wish to issue a sincere and heartfelt apology to fans of internationally renowned dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel following a press statement issued today by local advertising agency Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi, on behalf of his international management team."

The release also exposed financial details with the dancehall superstar.

Promoter already paid US$1.1m

The release from OCMF said Kartel was formally contracted to perform at for US$1.35million.

"To date, US$950,000 has been paid directly to the artiste. An additional US$150,000 was disbursed to his legal representative."

The release continued that earlier this week Kartel's management team asked the organisers to adjust his travel itinerary by rescheduling his flight to May 30, which was met in "good faith.".

"The remaining balance due was made available in full, however, due to legal and financial regulations in TT, the organisers were unable to disburse the final amount in cash."

Organisers of OCMF said they were only made aware of Kartel's cancellation through media reports, five hours before the event.

"While this sudden and disappointing development is beyond the control of the organisers, OCMF will proceed as planned.

"With all licences, permits and personnel in place and with key performers already on the island, including Malie Donn, Chronic Law, Rvssian, and The Ruffcut Band alongside headliners Moliy and Sizzla Kalonji en route to Trinidad, fans can rest assured that the show is still on."

On OCMF's website, it states that patrons could receive a full refund, if the event is cancelled.

In the case of rescheduling, tickets would remain valid for the new date. Refunds requests would be accepted within ten days of the reschedule announcement if ticket holders were unable to attend on the new date.

"Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled by the organiser, Jacho Entertainment Ltd.

"While the no-refund policy is detailed here, ticket holders acknowledge and agree to these terms as part of the purchase process by completing their transaction."

Other ways refunds were possible are in cases "beyond control" like natural disasters, government regulations and other unavoidable situations.

"In such cases, Jacho Entertainment Ltd may provide alternate solutions, such as rescheduling the event or offering credit towards future events."

Newsday contacted promoter of OCMF who had identified himself only as Mr Anderson. He too confirmed the show would continue, with the other artiste promoted for the event.

When asked what contractual obligations were not met, he said his lawyers had the contracts and he could not comment further on the issue.

One online ticketing company, Frontline Ticketing, however, said patrons who purchased tickets on its platform and chose not to go to the concert can apply for a refund. "All refund requests will ve reviewed and processed accordingly," the company said in a Facebook post.

Up until 8.30 on May 31, there were no patrons yet at the venue but food vendors were seen setting up booth and scaplers were seen outside the venue.

State-owned Angostura rum company also distanced itself with the production, management and creation of the concert, in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that Vybz Kartel and the event promoter did not reach an agreement on their contractual obligations.

"As a proud supporter of events that promote our culture and our brands, we had an event agreement as a brand sponsor through our flagship White Oak rum. As a brand sponsor, which is the showcasing, display and sale of our brand at the event, we have fulfilled all our obligations to the event promoter."

Kartel launched his STR8 VYBZ rum line, manufactured and distributed by Angostura Ltd on December 6, last year.

Issues, restrictions

On May 15, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge justified restrictions imposed on Kartel while in TT, citing the well-being of the country's children.

The ministry said Kartel may perform at a pre-arranged concert but cannot visit communities nor conduct media interviews.

Kartel was released from ten years in prison after the UK-based Privy Council, in March 2024, quashed his life sentence for murder citing juror misconduct.

On May 22, Kartel was granted a permit to enter and perform in TT at the OCMF.

However, this came under certain terms and conditions, including the posting of a security bond and restrictions on activities.

The permit, labelled Form 17 with the title immigration legislation, says, "This permit enables Mr Adidja Azim Palmer Holder of Jamaican Passport No (redacted) issued on August 12, 2024 to enter and remain in Trinidad and Tobago for a period of seven days.

"This permit is therefore valid for the period May 27 to (redacted)."

The form stated that the holder is exempted from the work permit and visa requirements for the purpose stated. It said this permit may be cancelled if the holder contravenes the conditions stated herein.

It further said the holder is required to post a security bond, but the figure was redacted.

It also listed the activities which Palmer can and cannot participate in.

The form said he could only do radio interviews between 9 am-12 noon and 1 pm-3 pm on May 28.

It said Kartel could not do crime awareness function activities, panel talks, community walkthrough, meet with officials and similar type activities and meetings at any point while in Trinidad.

“Artiste must not communicate any words or engage in any activity which may likely be construed as promoting a gang – contrary to the provisions of the Anti-Gang Act.”

Kartel was also banned from singing Good Like Jesus.

At the festival itself, guns, glass bottles and cannabis were all banned from the event.

Gold commander for the One Caribbean Unity Music Festival, acting ACP Garvin Henry said a high police presence was expected in and around the venue, working to maintain order and protect all patrons.

"We also take this opportunity to advise all holders of firearm user's licenses that guns will not be permitted on the concert grounds. Licensed firearm holders are kindly asked to lodge their weapons at the nearest police station before attending the event."