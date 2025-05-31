From captivity to anonymity: Africans in 17th century Tobago

Dr Rita Pemberton -

The 17th century was characterised by intense European rivalry for possession of colonies in an age when ownership of colonies was the signifier of power, wealth and of potential for European domination. But each European country and those aspiring to be recognised as powerful entities, were not only interested in establishing themselves in the “unoccupied” areas, for there were two important accompanying exercises which demanded priority attention.

First the resources of the colonies had to be exploited for the benefit of the imperial country therefore access to a source of labour was imperative for the success of a colonizing undertaking.

Secondly, the acquisition of territories stirred the animosity of jealous rivals who sought to impede the colonizing process and wrest the colony away from the European possessor. It was necessary to deal with all rival claimants for the success of the colonising venture. The British, Courlanders, Dutch, French and Spanish were rivals against each other and they also had to deal with the opposition of the resident First Peoples and their allies from neighbouring colonies, who provided a strong force to keep the Europeans from establishing lasting settlements on their territory.

Europeans were attracted to Tobago for various reasons. In the 1600s, the Dutch, whose prosperity was based on their control of the European market for salted herring, was cut off from Portugal, their main supplier of salt, by Spain. Their search for a steady replacement source led them to the Caribbean where, in Cumana Venezuela, large deposits of salt were known to exist. Settlement in Tobago would provide the facility to access this essential resource.

In addition, since the early 17th century, Tobago had been an important port of call for the Dutch where its resources – dye wood trees, fustic and log wood – were discovered. The log wood tree yielded a fast dye, dark blue or purple in colour which was in demand by clothmakers in Flanders. and England who used log wood to colour their wool and the dye attracted a very high price in Europe. Tobago was also valued for its mahogany which was excellent for construction and shipbuilding The tall mahogany stands which grew in Tobago attracted the Dutch, In addition, Tobago was attractive to the European countries since it was not effectively occupied by Spain and was considered open to European settlement despite the presence of First People settlements on the island. Also, it was expected that the island would likely be home to valuable resources which should not be left available to rivals. The European presence in Tobago was centred around resource exploitation hence there was a demand for cheap labour for which, in accordance with the practice of the day, they sought in Africa. Undoubtedly, captive Africans were obtained from a variety of sources, but the records show that there was an organised system of trade between the Europeans in Tobago and Africa through which the settlers on the island were provided with a direct supply of captives from the African continent.

Between 1656 and 1670, using their own ships, the Dutch and Courlanders were active participants in the buying and selling of humans to guarantee their supply of labour for the plantations they intended to establish in Tobago. In 1656, a Dutch ship which left Vlissigen in the Netherlands sailed to Tobago from Loango, which was then an African kingdom which during the 16th and 19th centuries was in the western part of present-day Republic of Congo, Southern Gabon and Cabinda. The ship brought 121 captives and deposited them at Zion Hill, Tobago which appeared to be the hub for slave trending in Tobago during this period. In 1659 another shipment which sailed from New Calabar in Nigeria with 195 aboard landed only 85 in Tobago. The high death rate of this voyage was testament to the harsh conditions aboard slavers which caused the demise of over half of the persons (56 per cent) who left New Calabar. While the Courlanders brought 109 captives in 1660, from 1662 the numbers brought from Africa increased reflecting an increased demand for labour on the restates which the Dutch established in Tobago.

In 1662 the Dutch imported 251 Africans, in 1663 391, and in 1664, 281 were 1anded 289. 1n 1663 389 and in 1670 the Zeeland brought 191 from New Calabae. By 1771 the trade was in the hands of the Liverpool traders. Therefore, there were supposed to be 156 enslaved Africans in Tobago at the time when the eras of the Dutch and Courlander came to a close.

Given the extent of the hostility between the Dutch, Courlanders British and French, the relationships between the European colonisers would have had an adverse impact on the African. population.

The intense rivalry in Europe was reflected in Tobago making the island become a war zone in which settlements were attacked and destroyed and re-established with frequency. The Courlander settlers attempted to maintain good relationships with the local Kalina population but were attacked by Kalinagos from St Vincent and Arawaks from Trinidad. From a maximum of about 500 settlers, the colony shrank to 50 people, including the enslaved workers by 1658. In 1659, while Courland was at war in Europe, the Dutch colonists mutinied and extended their control on the island.

After the end of that war, a new Dutch colony was established in 1676, but it was attacked by the French on March 3 1677. The French forces withdrew, but returned the following year, captured the island, and destroyed the settlement. Fresh Courlander attempts to establish a colony in Tobago in 1680 and 1681 were abandoned in 1683. A final Courlander attempt to settle the island in 1686 was largely abandoned by 1687.

What is of interest in all these developments is the outcomes for the enslaved population. When they arrived in Tobago, they were simply identified by the place where the ship was located which was not necessarily their place of origin. They were made to board a boat reluctantly to undertake a journey to an unknown destination. They were traumatised unwilling captives who were forced into situations which were not of their making Detailed accounts of the lives these captives endured have not yet come hand but it is clear that they became enmeshed in the frequent fighting that was occurring around them. In the passion to rid the enemy of the means to retaliate and be able to rebuild, it was considered a good strategy to ensure they were weakened and dis-empowered which made their enslaved possessions targets during warfare. Some were killed, others died in the fires that were set on buildings and estates. Many were used to strengthen the fighting forces of the Europeans and some died in battle both on land and at sea. In the 1677 battle an attempt was made to save the women and enslaved but the ship was attacked by the French, and it sank taking its contents to a watery bier. The outcome for the enslaved population in Tobago is unknown. They died as they lived anonymously.