Enjoy a 'film and feast' on Father's Day

-

On Father’s Day, June 15, those throughout Trinidad and Tobago who celebrate that tradition will probably be treating their fathers/father figures to a home-cooked meal or taking them out to dine somewhere special.

Some, however, may be seeking something different and interesting to do with their patriarch.

If you are in that category and your father/father figure is an animal lover and/or an independent film enthusiast, I recommend treating him to something that I am coining film and feast.

“What is that?” you ask.

My recently-completed film, Charlotteville Tails (which follows the efforts of three children from the fishing village of Charlotteville who embark upon a mission to help dogs in need) is an official selection of the Caribbean Film Festival (11-15 June). The screening date and time for its World Premiere is June 15 (Father’s Day) at midday (ie traditional lunchtime), Cinema ONE, IMAX, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.

Two other films – Threads of Culture (Belize) and Me We Green (TT) – will run before and after Charlotteville Tails. This is an ideal opportunity to celebrate Dad with a "film and feast" outing – take him and other loved ones (where applicable) to see these films, then enjoy a feast together, somewhere special.

To ensure that Dad does not feel hungry during the screenings (total running time approximately one hour 32 minutes), you can do one of the following:

1. Treat him to a light pre-film brunch at home or at a food establishment (there are various at One Woodbrook Place, or nearby)

2. Purchase light snacks for him at the cinema, so he can munch while viewing. Do not let him overeat; he will need stomach space for the post-film feast. Many restaurants might be crowded with Father’s Day bookings. If you cannot book somewhere in time, do not let this hinder your efforts to have an innovative outing. Pack a basket of eats and a cooler with drinks and take Dad (and loved ones, if relevant) for an after-film picnic (weather permitting). The Savannah or any one of the shady parks in the St Clair area are pleasant options, or drive further afield to verdant Chaguaramas. Spread a blanket, carry some fold up beach chairs and/or cushions, lay out the feast and dig in. Having seen diverse and interesting films, there will potentially be a lot to discuss while dining with Dad.

The film and feast idea does not apply only to people who are celebrating Father’s Day. Anyone willing to have a pleasant and memorable Sunday outing can do as I am suggesting.

On their website (caribbeanfilmfestival.co) The CFF is described as "a world-class destination film festival and the central hub for Caribbean cinema" bringing islands together "under a shared love for storytelling and a collective vision to revive the Caribbean film industry."

Their mission – "a strategic effort to ignite and energize the region’s film and multimedia industry, fuelling a fresh wave of film production and creative content throughout the Caribbean" – is an important one.

Inspiring citizens of all ages to become involved in film is advisable; we all have stories to tell (actual or fictional), and creative (rather than destructive) pursuits are worthy of being encouraged and supported.

Visit the CFF site to see the programme and its listing of diverse independent films from TT, the region and diaspora. Various festival passes (see website) are available for those who plan on seeing numerous productions and/or attending masterclasses, the opening night gala and other related events. Single tickets are available at the CFF Lounge, One Woodbrook Place.

Unfortunately, the film festival does not have a Tobago run, but I will arrange for Charlotteville Tails to be publicly screened in Tobago. In April, I had a small private screening for the people who were involved, and am currently seeking the right venue for the Tobago screening (to be announced accordingly). Potential sponsors willing to support this initiative, please contact me for details. On the topic of sponsors, I want to thank the following:

1. Mechel Marketing Company Limited for sponsoring veterinary and other costs related to animals featured in the film

2. Angostura Ltd for covering the post-production cost

3. Various friends who donated small amounts to help cover initial basic production needs.

Charlotteville Tailswas a labour of love for everyone involved. I invite all who read this article to come and see it, embrace its important messages and, ideally, be inspired to become more involved in the ongoing quest to raise the animal welfare standards of our nation.