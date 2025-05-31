Diego Martin man gunned down at mini mart

- File photo

A 26-YEAR-OLD Diego Martin man was gunned down in the early morning of May 31.

He was Hakim Archille, a shopkeeper at Not Just a Mini Mart Ltd.

Police said around 12.48 am they received a report of a shooting at the shop on Factory Road in Diego Martin.

They got there two minutes later and found Archille lying in the road.

Archille had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

A 28-year-old woman was also at the shop during the incident and was shot.

She was taken to the St James Health Facility for treatment.

Police found 19 9mm spent shell casings, five live rounds of 9mm ammunition and four deformed projectiles.

PC Lewis is continuing investigations.