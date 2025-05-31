Co-operation on improving justice

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

THE vehemence with which Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander announced that the Judiciary was taking up valuable space in police stations suggested that it was possible that someone, somewhere, had done something terribly wrong.

"The court is now occupying places of importance in the station," Mr Alexander said on May 29. "The identification room, the interview room, and areas like that, which are very critical for investigations by police officers."

In a Judiciary media statement released on May 30, the court administration offered its perspective on the situation.

"The Judiciary's policy in criminal matters is that charged persons appear same day virtually and without the need to be transported to a courthouse. This arrangement does not convert police stations into courtrooms – it just puts the accused in front of a computer for a virtual appearance."

These are not mutually exclusive goals, and both interests are worthy of consideration and accommodation.

The Judiciary stepped up its commitment to digitising its operations during the pandemic lockdown, which included deploying as many national security resources as possible to the business of delivering justice while avoiding in-person contact.

By March 2020, the Judiciary had issued its preliminary Covid19 Emergency Directions, which covered law practice using "telephonic and videoconferencing" technologies as an alternative to courtroom appearances.

The courts' operations would be continuously modified and adapted throughout the lockdown and afterward. It's unlikely that if those procedures had not proved useful, that they would have continued.

It would be an even greater shame if those hard-won experiences could not be brought forward to lubricate courtroom hearings and reduce the costly and time-consuming transport of prisoners for every aspect of the criminal court process.

Currently, the accused can appear for hearings and trials from prison, from a Judiciary Virtual Access Customer Centre (VACC) or from a courtroom in-person.

These VACC units are probably causing this ministerial concern, and it's possible that under-resourced police stations may well have found themselves strained in accommodating these justice-related changes.

The Judiciary itself is likely to be undergoing its own challenges in integrating the advantages of modern technology into its operations.

Despite the robustness of the Judiciary's response to the accusation that their VACCs were taking up valuable space at police stations, the closing tone of the statement sought discussion.

Responding, both ministers also expressed an interest in having discussions on the matter.

It should be possible to increase efficiency, adopt new systems and streamline the court system so that it delivers justice to citizens alongside improving policing and police resources nationwide.

Productive discussions that acknowledge the requirements of both working police officers and the changing needs of the justice system are an important next step.