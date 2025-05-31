Clayton Rhule is breaking down barriers with Drawer Persona

Artist Clayton Rhule speaks to guests at the opening of the Drawer Persona display at LOFTT gallery in Port of Spain.

HASSAN ALI

ART generally comes to you with a missive – some sort of theme that the artist wants to get across from you to them. Clayton Rhule, a 46-year-old multidisciplinary artist, is attempting to flip this one-way communication channel around with his latest sculptural installation, Drawer Persona.

The sculpture can best be described by breaking it down into three parts. The heavy, billowing base is comprised of steel rods and plates, bent and welded together. A metal bracket which holds the central part of the structure emerges from the tip of the base. The middle of the sculpture, its chest, is quite literally a chest of drawers. The top of the sculpture is a minimal steel head.

Rhule’s intention, stated plainly on instructional cards near the sculpture, is for people to observe the sculpture, take one of the pieces of paper and pencils that he’s placed in the gallery, write something down, and put it in one of the drawers.

While the sculpture was installed at LOFTT gallery, wires on the northern and southern gallery walls also held notes that had been written and stored at previous installations of the sculpture. These notes varied wildly in their content.

Rhule says this installation was inspired by an exercise he performed with some children while working at a library in his later teen years. He said that during this time his art studies had just began and his instruction was to teach the kids art. Rather than compelling them to draw trees and houses, Rhule handed them slips of paper on which they could draw whatever they desired. After they were done, Rhule would complete the drawings – even if it they were scribbles.

This, he said, was his attempt to communicate that art can be interactive, communicative, and collaborative – as opposed to paintings one sees in museums where lines or barriers have been placed to prevent viewers from getting close.

Briefly after completing his exhibition Dwellings in 2014, he began work on Drawer Persona. The wood which makes up the central part of the body comes from a fallen tree – at the installation in LOFTT, several blocks from this same tree were placed around the sculpture in a semicircle.

Rhule says that he wanted to use furniture because it is such a familiar daily object. He points to its dual functions of storage and compartmentalisation as being central to his focus with this project. Not only does one store clothes and various other miscellany in a drawer, one also (most people anyway) assigns specific items to specific drawers.

In this case, Rhule is playing on that compartmentalisation by referencing the compartmentalisation that people do in their own minds. Oftentimes, people can stuff away memories or parts of themselves without really thinking about it. With the installation, Rhule is inviting people to externalising the quiet conversations that they have (or ought to have) with themselves.

He says that besides attempting to create something beautiful for people to look at and interact with, he wanted to provide people with a place of release. He believes that, beyond being beautiful, art should also be useful and provide some good to those interfacing with it. In this way, he hopes that by communicating with the piece – whether one opts to write a message to put into the sculpture or not – viewers are able to find some release.

He cites art as a form of archiving. Whether it be cave painting or canvas, all art is a record of something. By writing down a message and placing it into the sculpture, viewers are leaving a record of themselves with it.

Rhule sees this as a time for a viewer to either face or release something that had been sitting inside of them for some time – to acknowledge and converse with those things that one compartmentalises and shoves down in daily life.

Drawer Persona appeared at Bocas Lit Fest from May 1-4. It appeared after at LOFTT Gallery for public viewing and interaction from May 20-27. Both of these appearances were curated by Melissa Miller of Studio Minutiae.

Rhule, who is originally from Jamaica and currently based in TT, has worked across the Caribbean for over 20 years with major clients such as Digicel, UWI, Colfire, TRINRE, and GNC and is the recipient of multiple ADDY Award.