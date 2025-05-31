Black Stars flatten Soca Warriors 4-0 in Unity Cup

The Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors lost 4-0 to Ghana, on May 31, 2025, during the Unity Cup third-place playoff match, at the Gtech Stadium, Brentford, England. - TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Ghana in their Unity Cup third-place playoff match at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, London, on May 31.

Goals from Jordan Ayew (6th), Razak Simpson (12th), Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini (42nd) and Lawrence Agyekum (58th) sealed a dominant win for the Black Stars. AC Port of Spain’s Duane Muckette, a rare spark in TT’s otherwise flat-footed midfield, came closest to scoring for the Warriors, rattling the upright with a powerful effort in the 25th.

Jamaica and Nigeria, the respective victors over TT (3-2) and Ghana (2-1) two days prior, played in the inaugural cup final after the third-place match.

Coach Dwight Yorke’s Soca Warriors now turn their attention to crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying assignments.

TT host St Kitts and Nevis on June 6 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, before visiting Costa Rica on June 10.

The Warriors begin their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign against the United States on June 15.