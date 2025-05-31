Alvin Ailey II to host free dance workshop with UWI

Alvin Ailey II dancers on stage. - Photo courtesy Plie for the Arts

DANCE professionals in TT have been invited to attend a special workshop during the Alvin Ailey II dance company's visit in August.

In a news release on May 29, the National Dance Association of TT (NDA) said, “Members of the dance community can now mark their calendars for a standout professional development opportunity.”

Ailey II, the second company founded by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, turns 51 this year.

On August 25, the company will lead a free workshop, with UWI “as the institutional partner facilitating the session.”

The release said, Spots will be limited for those interested in participating in this focused exchange.

The workshop is free.

A seminar and further prospects for cultural exchange, collaboration, and professional networking are also being developed, NDA president Alette Liz Williams said.

As part of the lead-up to the August events, Marisa Benain, founder of Plie for the Arts, will visit Trinidad in June to attend the grand finale of SPARK – the Schools Festival of Dance, produced by the NDA in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Plie for the Arts, the release said, is a culturally driven organisation committed to the development of dance and dancers across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. Benain a Jamaican attorney and educator is the group’s creative director.

The festival, which features primary and secondary schools, is a competitive platform for showcasing the talent of young local dancers.

“Benain’s visit,” Williams said, “offers an opportunity to connect meaningfully with the dance community in TT and build stronger relationships between dancers and dance institutions across the Caribbean, particularly between Jamaica and TT.”

Anyone interested in more information can visit ndatt.org/events or e-mail nda.tt.org@gmail.com.

The training components form part of AMALGAMATION 2025, presented by Plie for the Arts in partnership with the NDA. They will lead into two live performances by Alvin Ailey II on August 26 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Audiences can look forward to selections from the company’s celebrated repertoire, including Alvin Ailey’s Revelations.

Two showings are scheduled:

● 4 pm matinee – US$60, exclusive to members of the dance community

● 8 pm gala performance – US$90, open to the general public.

Online ticket links are available through Plié for the Arts’ Instagram profile (@plieforthearts).