Airports Authority: Dog contained, business as usual

Piarco International Airport. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says operations have resumed after a dog was found on the runway early on May 31.

A release said the dog was contained according to “standard safety protocols.”

“Flight operations resumed at 7.11 am and continue as normal at Piarco International Airport.”

The release said the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour was briefed of the incident and was in communication to ensure continued safety and operation at the airport.