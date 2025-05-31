Ag CoP promises fair probe into police killing of 74-year-old Tobago man

Frank Sandy, 74, shot dead by off-duty police officer in Tobago. -

ACTING Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin says the vast majority of people engaging in confrontations with police officers are “those who are coming into homes and killing people.”

He spoke to Newsday on May 31, a day after an off-duty police officer shot and killed his neighbour, Frank Sandy, a pensioner, in Mt St George. Tobago. Sandy, 74, was said to have been suffering from dementia.

A police report stated around 5 am on May 30, the police officer was at house on Windsor Road when he observed a man trying to enter the front door. The report said the man lunged at the police constable with an object in his hand.

The officer, fearing for his life, then shot his assailant with his licensed firearm. The man later died at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Alluding to other police-involved killings in Tobago, over the past few months, Benjamin assured a thorough investigation into the incident is being conducted.

He said, “There have been some police shootings in Tobago. We have first division officers investigating these shootings and those shootings will be sent to the respective DCPs to ensure that there is proper oversight.”

Benjamin said the findings of the respective investigations will then be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for deliberation.

“So it is not about the police making that final decision. The DPP will make that decision as to whether police officers should be held culpable.”

He warned the public against confronting policemen.

“The persons who we are seeing retaliating are persons who are coming into homes and killing people, killing children, killing women, those are the people that are engaging the police. The people that are turning their guns on the police are persons with a mindset of kill or be killed. “They are not concerned about the welfare of Trinidad and Tobago. And we are saying that because we are on a zero tolerance we are going to deal with these things decisively.”

Rise in police-involved killings

Acknowledging a rise in the number of police shootings and killings in TT since the start of the year, Benjamin attributed the increase to the 5,000-odd police operations that were carried out during the state of emergency.

“It means that we have a more aggressive approach to deal with the crime situation in the land and because of that aggressive approach, what we find is that some persons, when they are approached by the police, they are literally confronting and engaging the officers and there is s zero tolerance in relation to that.

“So therefore, what you find, when we have these confrontations, the officers, I have given them that mandate that we are not backing down and, therefore, you are going to find those confrontations.”

In instances where people have complied with the police, he said, “We have absolutely no shootings.

“So I am saying that the police officers are out there to do their job and to ensure that whatever they do must be within the use of force policy and anything outside of that, we will ensure that our investigations are done thoroughly and with a level of transparency, integrity and accountability.”

However, Benjamin said police officers who are not found to be criminally liable, depending on the situation, could still face disciplinary action.

“Even if there is criminal liability, it will be dealt with according to law. Even though there is none, we are going to look at whether there has been a breach of discipline and therefore even though a person might not probably get through along the criminal line, it is quite possible that if there is a form of negligence, through disciplinary proceedings, we will look at that as well because we want to ensure that our officers are operating with the remit of the law.”

He said there are several different institutions that have been set up to oversee the actions of officers in the Police Service. These include the Police Complaints Division, Professional Standards Bureau, Police Complaints Authority, Police Service Commission and Ombudsman, among others.

“So it is not like the police can do whatever they want and get away with it. All of these are there to ensure that the police walk within a particular guideline.

“The police does not have a free reign. We have to account to different bodies, including myself, to ensure that we stay within the law. You don’t even find that in the Prisons and Defence Force. The police is well policed to ensure that we do not run rogue and do whatever we want.”

ASP to probe latest killing

Benjamin said the Police Service’s operations over the past few months are working in its favour.

At present, he said, there is a 31 per cent decrease in murders when compared to the corresponding period last year.

“We have up to this time 160 murders compared to 231 in 2024 and 241 in 2023 for the corresponding period. Every single month so far we have been lower than in the previous years. To be at this position heading into the six-month period is very encouraging.

“We are not saying that we are successful because every murder is one murder too many. But nevertheless, we are saying that we are encouraged to continue the fight.”

Head of the Tobago Division ACP Oswain Subero also confirmed that an investigation has been launched into Sandy’s killing.

He told Newsday via WhatsApp, “Yesterday morning’s (May 30) incident was quite unfortunate. I express my condolences to the family and assure them of a fair investigation.”

Subero said an Assistant Superintendent of Police has been appointed to investigate this incident. He added officers of the TTPS Victim and Witness Support Unit also have been assigned to assist both families.

Sandy’s daughter Melissa, who called for an investigation into her father’s death, did not want to talk when Newsday visited her home in Mt St George.

Painful moment for community

But Megan Morrison, the area’s representative in the THA, described the incident as unfortunate.

“The police-involved killing is extremely heartbreaking and unfortunate as Frank Sandy became family in our vibrant community. He was extremely easy-going and a people person. The event was shocking and difficult to comprehend,” she said via WhatsApp.

Morrison said she hopes “an extensive investigation ensures a factual re-evaluation to the actual events.”

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said he was very concerned about the rise in reports of police-involved shootings.

“While I do not wish to prejudge the actions of the officer involved, I am increasingly concerned about the rise in reports of police-involved shootings.

“It is imperative that the use of force by law enforcement be guided strictly by established protocols and that every effort is made to de-escalate situations, especially when vulnerable persons are involved,” he said via WhatsApp.

Morris, too, called for a “full, independent and timely investigation to ensure the facts are brought to light and that justice, in all its forms, is served.”

He added, “At the same time, I recognise the challenging role of the police in maintaining public safety and urge that we do not vilify the institution as a whole.

“Our goal must be to uphold the rule of law while fostering public trust, ensuring that policing is carried out with restraint, accountability and respect for human dignity.”

Morris extended condolences to Sandy’s family, friends and loved ones.

“This is a deeply painful moment for the community and I join all who are mourning and seeking answers in the wake of this incident.”