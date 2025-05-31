A seat at the table: Alicia Lalite-Ettienne’s journey to the Senate

Senator Alicia Lalite-Ettienne is sworn-in at the Senate on May 23. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

“BEING selected as an independent senator is not just historical, but it’s a major leap in the right direction and towards inclusiveness.”

These were the words of Alicia Lalite-Ettienne as she reflected on becoming Trinidad and Tobago’s first blind senator.

She took her oath as an independent senator at the Red House, Port of Spain on May 23.

The historic moment was celebrated with the thumping of desks from both sides of the chamber.

She told WMN she never imagined that a little girl from Carenage would earn a place as one of the country’s senate.

It is a moment she will never forget.

Laline-Ettienne was born with a condition called retinitis pigmentosa – low vision which gradually deteriorates. So she had low vision as a child but is now completely blind.

She recalls facing “difficult challenges” while studying at the secondary school level.

After attending primary school at the Carenage Girls’ Government Primary School, she went to Mucurapo Junior Secondary School, then Mucurapo Senior Comprehensive.

“People would volunteer to read for me…I would use large, white sheets and a black marker, and I had to write large.

“I would also use what is called a visual tech where you put a book under it and it has a magnifier below the bottom of the screen. It looks like those big screen televisions and when it magnified, it would display on the screen so you can read."

But she also faced a lot of stigmatisation and discrimination that led to her feeling isolated and depressed.

She experienced this most when she completed secondary school and began job hunting.

“I came out with a full certificate from CXC, and was sitting at home because I could not get a job (because of my condition).”

She was told that her vision would deteriorate more rapidly in high-stress environments. But, still eager to learn more, she said, “Yours truly decided that she would like to (pursue tertiary education) and that she would like to expand.”

So she did her associate's, bachelor’s and master’s degree in business with a minor in human resource management at Monroe University, New York in the US.

She made history there, too, as the school’s first blind student.

She said they ensured she had a disability counsellor, asked what assistive devices she would need, how to get her books in an accessible format, etc.

“As I was in the adaptive technology field already, I was able to point them in some direction. I was able to point them to different agencies in the US that actually provide those services like Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic. You also had different consulting like the National Federation for the Blind, which I am a member of still…These are places and organisations, NGOs, that provide consulting services for schools or employers who would like to be sensitised towards people with disabilities.”

She said the college funded her master’s degree “when they saw my potential and how successful I was…I was on the honours programme."

Her experiences there led to her hoping she could experience similar advancements in her home country when she returned.

“I have always been an advocate for inclusion…especially after being in a situation where you're discriminated against, isolated, and you have to keep fighting (for it).

When she returned home after completing her studies, she lost her vision entirely.

“I had light perception just before moving back. I could have seen the pedestrian crossing, etc. And I moved around with a cane because the level of vision I had was not sufficient for me to walk around without one. But the light just started to fade.”

And her woes of seeking employment continued.

“I went all over and a lot of the recruitment agencies back then left me feeling so hurt. They would say, ‘We don't have any job opportunities for people doing Braille’ or ‘We don't have job opportunities for blind people like you.’"

She was also often told the only place she could get a job was at the Blind Welfare Association.

“I also was trained as an adaptive technology certified specialist. And I started to realise, after all my international experience, that sensitisation was lacking. And if someone has never been, had an interaction with someone who has a disability, you cannot judge them negatively. If you get a negative response, it's because sometimes they don't know how to react to someone.”

But she said there has been a lot of improvement since then and great strides have been made.

“There is great development and a lot of work has been done. You're having a lot of people with disabilities having their degrees now and being employed as well.

“So you're seeing the public taking notice of the capabilities and qualifications of people with disabilities. And realising that these people could contribute a lot to the society and the economy in which we live.”

She became a lecturer in business studies at UWI, St Augustine.

“When my students would come up to me and say, ‘If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have passed,’ it warms my heart to know the impact I can have after all I’ve been through.”

She never saw herself getting into politics. But she remembered her university professor telling her: “Your capabilities, your personality - you need to be in politics to help push legislation for people with disabilities in your country.’

“Other people expressed that sentiment as well, but I have never seen myself in politics.”

She reaffirmed the need to be neutral as an independent senator and to do her best to be “the voice of the people of TT.”

Asked how she felt while taking the oath, she, said, “Honestly, I felt like I was on a stage and the entire world was watching me.

“It was a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life...Because I felt that I had to stand tall and strong, that I had to win the confidence of everyone hearing my voice to see that I, Alicia Pauline Lalite Ettienne, will do what is expected of me and even much more.”

She said her family shared comments from online posts about the historic moment, which made her emotional.

“Some of them were from people I don’t even know from all sorts of countries all over the world. And they were all very positive.”

She said she will be working with Parliament staff to “put things in place” for her to effectively serve. This includes adaptive devices, setting up her computer, teaching them about sighted guide techniques and accessible formats for documents.

“And hats off to the Parliament because so far, the documents I have been receiving are in accessible format for my screen reader.

“So those are just a few things that, you know, are top priority so that I will be able to function.”

She also praised Parliament staff for how they handled her swearing-in, explaining that she did a “dry run” with them ahead of the event.

“It was a major success. And if anyone watched how I was guided on (the day), they would realise that the individual was properly sensitised and trained. Even when they led me back to my seat, what the person had to do in order to orient me was done. So again, hats off to them.”

She hopes there will be room for further legislation to assist disabled people in TT.

“I am glad and I am humbled for the opportunity that has been granted to me. It's like a relay and the baton has now been placed in my hands and the responsibility now lies on my shoulders to help in whatever way that I can in the capacity that I am appointed to serve.”

She expressed gratitude towards her husband of eight years, Christopher Ettienne, and late parents Shirley and Israel Lalite.

“I really wish (my parents) were here to see what I’m accomplishing. But I am thankful for how they raised me and thankful for my journey.

“Hats off to Her Excellency (President Christine Kangaloo) on noting the importance of selecting someone with a disability to serve in such high positions to serve the country in Parliament.”

She is currently pursuing her PhD in business administration at UWI, St Augustine. Her thesis is: Disabilities in the workplace and analysis of the hiring, retaining and working with people with disabilities in TT.