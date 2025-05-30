Windies women suffer 108-run defeat to England in first ODI

West Indies spinner Hayley Matthews bowls as England's Nat Sciver-Brunt looks on during the first One-Day International match between England and West Indies at the County Ground, Derby, England, on May 30. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES women fell to a 108-run defeat against England women in the opening fixture of a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at County Ground in Derby, on May 30.

England were ruthless with the bat, scoring a hefty 345/6, before restricting the Windies to 237 from 48.2 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England openers Amy Jones (122) and Tammy Beaumont (107) sparkled at the top as they put on a massive 222-run opening stance to the detriment of the visiting bowlers.

Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (52) was also among the runs and Alice Capsey (24) also chipped in. Windies skipper Hayley Matthews (2/49) topped the bowling and Afy Fletcher (2/65) was also among the wickets.

In reply, West Indies had a strong start from openers Qiana Joseph (62) and Matthews (48) and they put on a stern opening stance of 91 runs. However, when they departed, the Caribbean team showed little resistance against an on-point English bowling attack.

Only Aaliyah Alleyene (44) made a fair impact with the bat. Jahzara Claxton (17), Shabika Gajnabi (16) and Fletcher (11) were the only other batters to reach double-figures.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Linsey Smith (5/36) did most of the damage with the ball for the hosts with Em Arlott (2/37) snaring a pair.

The second ODI bowls off at Leicester from 8 am (TT time), on June 4.

Summarised scores:

ENGLAND WOMEN 345/6 (50 overs) (Amy Jones 122, Tammy Beaumont 107, Nat Sciver-Brunt 52, Alice Capsey 24; Hayley Matthews 2/49, Afy Fletcher 2/65) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 237 (48.2 overs) (Qiana Joseph 62, Hayley Matthews 48, Alliyah Alleyne 44; Linsey Smith 5/36, Em Arlott 2/37). England won by 108 runs.